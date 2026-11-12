Oregon Ducks Fans Color to Wear vs. Michigan in Autzen Stadium

EUGENE - The regular season is dwindling down and the No. 16 Oregon Ducks are welcoming the Michigan Wolverines to Autzen Stadium.

With only three regular season games left, the Ducks have a lot to play for. Win out, and Oregon gives itself a chance to make the College Football Playoff, even with three losses. The Ducks look to build on recent success, or as the offense has been calling it, "Operation, Swagger Back."

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The Oregon Ducks cheer team sing along to a song during the second half in a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has scored 75 points in two games since changing play callers to Jay Johnson. The Ducks scored 34 in the win over Northwestern and 41 when defeating Ohio State, after averaging 14 points in their previous three games.

Among the biggest storylines is that the Wolverines arrive in Autzen after making an offensive coordinator change of its own, and with a competition at quarterback. Michigan is led by a familiar face in former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who is 4-8 against Oregon. Saturday is his first meeting with the Ducks as Michigan’s coach.

Fans Color To Wear

As for Ducks fans, each game, fans are encouraged to wear a certain color for the 2026 football schedule. What color do Oregon fans wear on Saturday? The Ducks color schedule encourages fans to wear green at Autzen Stadium.

Below is everything Ducks fans should know ahead of the Big Ten game, including quarterback Dylan Raiola’s hot streak, Michigan’s quarterback situation and the Eugene weather forecast.

WEATHER REPORT: The forecast for Eugene on Saturday is rain, but (!) mainly after 10pm. It is expected to be cloudy, with a low around 44.

Five Things Ducks Fans Should Know

1. Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is out for the season

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Monday that Tuioti will need surgery after injuring his knee in the fourth quarter of Oregon’s 41-28 win over Ohio State. The Ducks will face Michigan without their leader in tackles for loss (nine) and their second-leading sack producer (5.5)

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Ducks, losing Tuioti is a devastating loss on the defense, his leadership cannot be overstated as a veteran who started 38 consecutive games for the Ducks.

Who will step up into his role?

“There's already been a rotation along our defensive line, so I think you'll see a lot of the familiar faces. But you don't just replace a guy like Teitum Tuioti and his experience and what he's been able to do," Lanning said.

2. Dylan Raiola on a roll

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola’s stat line over Oregon’s last two games jumps off the page: 593 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Raiola has led the Ducks to wins over back-to-back ranked opponents.

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The Wolverines cannot be overlooked. Michigan brings the nation’s No. 4 pass defense to Autzen, allowing 154.8 yards per game.

Impressed with Oregon QB Dylan Raiola’s answer.



Q: Is this home for you? Do you feel you’ve made a case that you are QB1 moving forward here?https://t.co/SNbE460o1K pic.twitter.com/MOtllRVbZh — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) November 8, 2026

3. Who will start at quarterback for Michigan?

A week after calling freshman Tommy Carr his starter for the “foreseeable future,” Whittingham reopened the competition between Carr and sophomore Bryce Underwood. Carr has started the last three games, but he threw for 138 yards and two interceptions in Saturday’s 15-6 loss to Michigan State. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday, Carr is still expected to start against Oregon, but Underwood is also anticipated to play against the Ducks.

4. The Autzen Advantage

Oregon has won 30 of 33 home games under Lanning. The Ducks have won 58 of 63 at Autzen since 2017. Michigan’s only previous trip to Eugene ended in a 31-27 loss in 2003.

5. Dakorien Moore's Momentum

Oregon sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore has a whopping 30 catches in Oregon’s last four games. That’s the most in the Big Ten and tied for sixth nationally over that span. He leads Oregon with 48 catches, 601 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a one hand touchdown as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Dominick Kelly (24) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (6-3, 4-2 BIG TEN) and MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (5-4, 2-4 BIG TEN) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium. TV broadcast is FS1.

POLLS: Oregon opened the 2026 season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and Coaches' Polls, the highest preseason ranking in program history. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster since then. After losing to Oklahoma State, UCLA and Illinois, the Ducks were unranked for the first time since 2022. Then, after back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in Northwestern and Ohio State, the Ducks are ranked No. 16 in the CFP and No. 18 in the AP Top-25 poll.

ODDS: The Oregon Ducks are 11.5-point favorites against Michigan on FanDuel SportsBook. The over/under is listed at 47.5 total points.

LOCATION: Autzen Stadium | Eugene, Ore.

TV: FS1

RADIO: On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks up the tunnel after 13-6 loss to Indiana in overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QUOTABLE: Whittingham spoke on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show about Lanning, and for what he's built in Eugene before diving into Oregon’s spending and recruiting.

“He really does a great job recruiting. It doesn't hurt that you have $50-plus million dollars at your disposal to, in essence outbid everybody,” Whittingham said. “Not everybody, but a lot of people. But that's not his fault. That's a credit. I mean, that's a credit to their program and their dedication and desire to win and the support they have.”

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