Oregon Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Gets Real About What He Needs To Improve

Oregon linebacker Nasir Wyatt enters his sophomore season with the Ducks ready to take the next step under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. In his freshman season with the Ducks, Wyatt recorded 11 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Now entering the 2026 season, Wyatt looks to contribute on an every-game basis to an Oregon linebacker room that returns two key starters from last year, Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, both of whom were the Ducks' top defensive leaders during the 2025 season.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Dane Steel (84) catches a pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (32) and defensive back Dakoda Fields (11) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Following Tuesday's spring practice for the Ducks, Wyatt spoke about the impact he had during his freshman year at Oregon and his push to improve entering the 2026 season.

Nasir Wyatt on Becoming an Every-Down Player:

“I feel like really just attacking this offseason and like knowing how to be an all-four-down player, if it comes to getting extra bonus meetings when it comes to different stunts and different movements we have. I feel like a lot of times last year I was kind of just like mainly focused on third down because I knew my skill set, and I know where I could fit in the defense, but I feel like this year I want to kind of be out there as much as I can because I get excitement from making plays,” said Wyatt.

On Having Such An Early Impact:

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt sacks Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I kind of just focused on every day, you know, looked at everything day by day last year. I just wanted to make a contribution to the team. I loved the program. I love Coach Lanning. I love that he brought me to a good foundation, and then I just wanted to take every moment that I got and just take full advantage of it. Every day, Coach Lanning talked about when you get your opportunity, what you're going to make of it. I just wanted to, every time I got on the field, I just kind of was like just one bullet just trying to just go out there and make a play,” said Wyatt.

On Oregon's Linebacker Room:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“It pushes me to be better. I came in here just like last year; it was a bunch of phenomenal guys in the room. Blake Purchase, Teitum Tuioti, and then coming in here now, these two guys coming back, it just kind of made me look at that as, it’s more opportunities for me, and then with those guys I’m able to look up to them, and they’ve been here, they set the blueprint,” said Wyatt.

His Mental Makeup:

“Really just blessed for every opportunity that I get, it’s a lot of people in different programs that’s not blessed to be able to take the field on third down, where that’s like a dominant down where people get paid money to attack the quarterback on third down Really just being blessed and knowing my opportunity, where I fall into the defense so where even if I don’t make a play I’m not selfish like, I’m just going out there trying to be better and better for the team,” said Wyatt.

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