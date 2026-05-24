Three Things Oregon’s Defense Must Do to Reach Their Ceiling

The Oregon Ducks will go into the 2026 season with fans hoping they can do what no Ducks football team has ever done before: win a national championship. The Oregon defense could be seen as the strong suit of the team next year, with multiple returning starters and exciting transfer players set to take the field for Oregon.

Below are the three things that must happen for the Oregon defense to reach their ceiling in 2026.

Performance on the Back End

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Returning to the Ducks is cornerback Brandon Finney Jr, while safety Koi Perich joins the team as a transfer from Minnesota. If Finney and Perich are able to play at the top of their game, Oregon should be able to prevent any air raid offenses from getting quick touchdowns over the top.

Finney Jr. might be one of the most exciting defensive players in the country, and is returning from a 2025 season that saw him log 29 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and seven pass deflections. Perich logged 39 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception with Minnesota in 2025.

Oregon Defensive Line Playing up to Their Potential

NCAA Football Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Ducks' defensive line is not only expected to be one of the best in the Big Ten, but in the entire country. Oregon is returning every starter from the defensive line last year, and will be tasked with making opposing quarterbacks' lives miserable. Oregon defensive edge rusher Teitum Tuioti is returning from his best season as a Duck, as he logged 33 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 2025, with his best game coming against Rutgers, where he recorded three tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei will return to Eugene for another season as well. Uiagalelei broke onto the scene in 2024, when he recorded 10.5 sacks, which was good enough for most in the Big Ten.

Ducks defensive tackles A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander will look to improve in 2026. Washington logged 15 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2025, while Alexander recorded 19 solo tackles and one sack.

Coaching Implemented by New Defensive Coordinator Chris Hampton

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Ducks fans may focus on the stars on the defensive side of the ball, the coaching will be a massive tipping point for the program in 2026. Long gone is former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, and new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will look to have the defense among the country's best in 2026. Hampton was internally promoted this past offseason and was formerly the safeties coach while also sharing co-defensive coordinator duties with Lupoi.

Hampton held a few high-profile positions before being hired by Lanning in 2023. Hampton was the defensive coordinator with Tulane, and prior to that was the defensive backs coach with Duke.

Oregon fans will get their first look at the Ducks’ defense and Chris Hampton against another side on September 5 against Boise State.

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