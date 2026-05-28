Oregon Ducks’ Top 100 Player List Comes With A Few Snubs

The Oregon Ducks will have some of the most exciting players in college football in 2026, and On3 has taken notice of that, ranking eight different Oregon players in the top-100 players in college football.

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Lands at No. 2

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback and Heisman Trophy hopeful Dante Moore is arguably the top returning quarterback in college football, and On3 ranked him at No. 2, one spot behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Moore logged 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2025, and if he takes a step forward, he could undoubtedly be the best quarterback in college football.

Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander is ranked at 26, two spots ahead of Ducks defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei. Alexander had a decent 2025 season but was unable to break through and create havoc on the quarterback, as he logged just one sack.

Uiagalelei logged six sacks and two forced fumbles, and seemed to create more danger than Alexander in 2025. Uiagalelei not being in the top-20 of On3’s top-100 college football players seems like a snub, as Uiagalelei has already received a few first-round draft grades for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Oregon edge rusher Teitum Tuioti was ranked at No. 53 in the On3 top-100 list. Tuioti seemed to get better and better as the 2025 season went on, and logged 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for the Ducks last year. Tuioti never went back-to-back games without at least logging half a sack last year, and could easily break double digits in 2026.

Oregon Ducks Tight End Jamari Johnson Lands at No. 56

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson was ranked at No. 56, which, like Uiagalelei, seems a bit low for a player of his caliber. Johnson served primarily as the backup tight end to former Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq last year, but made plenty of headlines on his own. Johnson recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, and should be able to double that as he is expected to be the Ducks' No. 1 target at tight end.

Oregon Ducks Cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. Snubbed From Top-50

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the biggest snub on the On3 top-100 is Oregon cornerback Brandon Finney being ranked at No. 65. Finney logged 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections in his freshman season with the Ducks.

Finney picked off Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza at Autzen Stadium and logged two interceptions in the Ducks' Orange Bowl win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. It shouldn't be a surprise if Finney finishes his 2026 season with Oregon as a top-five cornerback in the country.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ducks transfer safety Koi Perich made the top-100 list and is ranked at No. 88. Perich will be expected to fill the role of former Duck safety Dillon Thieneman. Perich was the No. 1-ranked safety in the transfer portal after the conclusion of the 2026 season, and until he steps on the field, No. 88 seems like a fair placement for him.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington was the Mr. Irrelevant of the On3 list, coming in at No. 100. Washington logged 15 solo tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2025, with his best game coming in Seattle against the Washington Huskies. The entire starting defensive line for Oregon is back this season, so Washington should have plenty of opportunities to get his sack numbers up from last year.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.