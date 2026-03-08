Oregon Ducks' Updated National Championship Betting Odds Ahead of Spring Practice

The Oregon Ducks' quest to become national champions in 2026 will continue on March 12, when they open up spring practice. Oregon’s goal to win the national championship came up two games short last season, losing 56-22 to the eventual champs, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Now entering the 2026 season with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several impactful pieces on their roster, Oregon is among the top favorites to win its first national championship in program history next year.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the latest national championship odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks have the fifth-best odds to win the title at +850. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, fresh off being snubbed for the CFP, have the best odds at +650 with the return of starting quarterback CJ Carr.

The Longhorns are right behind Notre Dame with +700 odds to win the national championship. Similar to Moore with the Ducks, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy entering the 2026 season.

Big Ten Teams Ranked Ahead Of Oregon In National Championship Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) smiles as he walks off the field following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for the Big Ten, the Ohio State Buckeyes (+700) and Indiana Hoosiers (+750) are the two teams ahead of the Ducks in national championship odds from their conference. Ohio State is looking for redemption after falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin looks to lead Ohio State back to the mountain top of college football as a top Heisman contender in 2026. The Hoosiers, after winning their first national championship, show no signs of slowing down under coach Curt Cignetti, as Indiana brings TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover into the fold to replace Fernando Mendoza. Former Michigan State star wide receiver Nick Marsh is another transfer to watch for on Indiana's offense next season.

Oregon, despite the return of Moore, faces several challenges entering the 2026 season, including a gauntlet Big Ten schedule, that features road games against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7).

The departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi as Oregon’s DC also raises questions about what the Ducks' playcalling will look like in coach Dan Lanning’s fifth season. Chris Hampton (defensive) and Drew Mehringer (offensive) are set to take over the play-calling for the Ducks.

Top Returners For Oregon Ducks

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On offense, the Ducks return several stars from last season at the wide receiver position, including Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is also back at full strength after missing the entire 2025 season with a right knee injury. Oregon also returns tight end Jamari Johnson and two notable pieces at running back, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Defensively, Minnesota transfer defensive back Koi Perich looks to be the top leader for the Oregon defense, following Dillon Thieneman’s departure to the NFL. Rising sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. returns, looking to take a major step forward after an impressive freshman season.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks also return key pieces up front, including linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, along with defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington. As practice begins, it’ll be interesting to see the progression of all of the players who made an impact on Oregon’s 2025 roster. Oregon is scheduled to play its spring game on Apr. 25.

