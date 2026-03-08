Oregon Ducks' Updated National Championship Betting Odds Ahead of Spring Practice
The Oregon Ducks' quest to become national champions in 2026 will continue on March 12, when they open up spring practice. Oregon’s goal to win the national championship came up two games short last season, losing 56-22 to the eventual champs, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
Now entering the 2026 season with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several impactful pieces on their roster, Oregon is among the top favorites to win its first national championship in program history next year.
According to the latest national championship odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks have the fifth-best odds to win the title at +850. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, fresh off being snubbed for the CFP, have the best odds at +650 with the return of starting quarterback CJ Carr.
The Longhorns are right behind Notre Dame with +700 odds to win the national championship. Similar to Moore with the Ducks, Texas quarterback Arch Manning is one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy entering the 2026 season.
Big Ten Teams Ranked Ahead Of Oregon In National Championship Odds
As for the Big Ten, the Ohio State Buckeyes (+700) and Indiana Hoosiers (+750) are the two teams ahead of the Ducks in national championship odds from their conference. Ohio State is looking for redemption after falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl.
Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin looks to lead Ohio State back to the mountain top of college football as a top Heisman contender in 2026. The Hoosiers, after winning their first national championship, show no signs of slowing down under coach Curt Cignetti, as Indiana brings TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover into the fold to replace Fernando Mendoza. Former Michigan State star wide receiver Nick Marsh is another transfer to watch for on Indiana's offense next season.
Oregon, despite the return of Moore, faces several challenges entering the 2026 season, including a gauntlet Big Ten schedule, that features road games against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7).
The departure of offensive coordinator Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi as Oregon’s DC also raises questions about what the Ducks' playcalling will look like in coach Dan Lanning’s fifth season. Chris Hampton (defensive) and Drew Mehringer (offensive) are set to take over the play-calling for the Ducks.
Top Returners For Oregon Ducks
On offense, the Ducks return several stars from last season at the wide receiver position, including Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan. Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart is also back at full strength after missing the entire 2025 season with a right knee injury. Oregon also returns tight end Jamari Johnson and two notable pieces at running back, Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.
Defensively, Minnesota transfer defensive back Koi Perich looks to be the top leader for the Oregon defense, following Dillon Thieneman’s departure to the NFL. Rising sophomore cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. returns, looking to take a major step forward after an impressive freshman season.
The Ducks also return key pieces up front, including linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, along with defensive linemen Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Washington. As practice begins, it’ll be interesting to see the progression of all of the players who made an impact on Oregon’s 2025 roster. Oregon is scheduled to play its spring game on Apr. 25.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.