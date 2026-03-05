Oregon Predicted to Host SEC School in Newest College Football Playoff Prediction
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have been getting used to making the College Football Playoff, as they have been participants in each of the last two seasons. While the CFP is still more than eight months away, that hasn't stopped some analysts from taking a crack at predicting what the field could look like next season.
CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford laid out a new prediction of what teams could make the College Football Playoff in 2026, and the Oregon Ducks made the list. Crawford has the Ducks as the No. 7 seed, hosting a first-round playoff game against the No. 10-seeded Ole Miss Rebels. The Ducks hosted their first-ever playoff game at Autzen Stadium last year in a 51-34 win over James Madison.
Oregon Ducks Second-Highest Seeded Big Ten Team
The Ducks as a No. 7 seed, would make them the second-highest-seeded team in the Big Ten, as Crawford has the Indiana Hoosiers as the No. 3 seed above the Ducks. Ohio State is listed as the No. 8 seed, and the USC Trojans at No. 11.
Oregon-Ole Miss First-Round Matchup Could Break Attendance Record
The Ducks' game against Ole Miss could very well break the attendance record at Autzen Stadium and would be potentially the most-watched game of the first round. Ole Miss got a big boost in the offseason as Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted another year of eligibility. Ole Miss was the surprise of the postseason as they made a cinderella run all the way to the CFP semifinals, which included them defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the quarterfinal round.
Crawford and the CBS staff listed out the potential quarterfinal rounds, and the draw is not too favorable for the Ducks. With the Ducks seeded at No. 7, a win over Ole Miss in the first round at Autzen Stadium would set them up with a matchup with the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. A matchup at the Cotton Bowl with the Longhorns would be a de facto Texas home game, as Dallas is just 221 miles away from Austin, where the Longhorns play their home games.
Oregon Ducks Could See Rematch Against Indiana Hoosiers
With the Indiana Hoosiers ranked at No. 3, if the Ducks were to beat both Ole Miss at Autzen Stadium and the Texas Longhorns in Dallas, it would set up a rematch with Oregon taking on either Indiana in the semifinal once more, or the winner of the No. 6 vs No. 11 seed if either were to beat the Hoosiers. The No. 6 seed is the Georgia Bulldogs, while USC is the No. 11 seed, which means the Ducks could play USC twice next season.
While the quarterfinal round may not be an ideal matchup for the Ducks, it would be hard to believe Ducks fans would turn their nose up at a home playoff game at Autzen Stadium. Lanning is currently 2-2 in the postseason, and has taken the Ducks further in each of the last three seasons with him at the helm.
Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.