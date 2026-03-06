Three Questions Oregon Ducks Face Entering Spring Football

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are determined to take a deep run into the College Football Playoff during the 2026 season. While the team brings back several key starters, there are plenty of other changes the program is experiencing.

The Ducks are set to play their Spring Game on Apr. 25 and begin their spring season in March. With an opportunity for fans to see new players and returners in action, several questions that could be answered this spring stand out.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches the clock expire as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Who Steps Into Open Offensive Line Roles?

New Offensive Line coach A'lique Terry, center, runs a drill during the first practice of spring for Oregon Football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 13 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outside of offensive center Iapani Laloulu and right guard Dave Iuli, the Ducks’ front will look very different in 2026. The team loses left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, as well as offensive tackles Alex Harkey and Isaiah World.



There aren’t any obvious answers for who will fill the three open starting spots. Former five-star Douglas Utu is an option to step into a starting tackle role, although he did have some experience lining up at guard in high school. Yale transfer Michael Bennett brings experience to the offensive tackle position, so he’s another top option.



Fox Crader showed at the end of the 2025 season that he’s a young offensive tackle on the rise. There’s also Immanuel Iheanacho, who was a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class. Kawika Rogers and Gernorris Wilson are other potential players poised for larger roles.



The Spring Game will be a test to see what players work well with each other and who seems ready for a larger role.





2. What Does Linebacker Production Look Like Without Bryce Boettcher?

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (LB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another position where fans might leave the Spring Game with a better idea of the depth chart is linebacker. Bryce Boettcher heads to the NFL Draft this spring after starting for the Ducks at linebacker in 2025 and providing a key leadership role the past couple of seasons.



Jerry Mixon was the player who started next to Boettcher last season, so it’s likely that fans will see that again. Devon Jackson is the other linebacker who many expect will start, but that’s not a given.



Nasir Wyatt comes off an impressive freshman season in 2025. A big offseason for Wyatt could lead him to snatch the starting role. Incoming freshman Tristan Phillips is someone who has the potential to exceed expectations in his first year. Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton even compared him to Boettcher. It’s not as likely that he’ll start over Jackson and Wyatt, but the opportunity for a notable role is there.



Given the proven production of the Ducks' defensive line, the team won’t necessarily need All-American performances from the linebackers in 2026. Oregon just needs consistency from whoever starts.



Whether it’s linebacker, offensive line or another spot on the field, questions regarding depth and starting might get answered this spring. Many of the 2026 recruiting class aren’t enrolled yet, however, so some areas might not completely come into focus until fall camp.

3. How Much Do Things Change Schematically With New Coordinators?

Oregon Tight Ends coach Drew Mehringer during practice 2022. Eug 031222 Oregon Fb 07 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon coach Dan Lanning lost both of his coordinators in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Will Stein left for the head coaching job at Kentucky, while defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi went on to coach the California Golden Bears.



Chris Hampton becomes the defensive coordinator, and Drew Mehringer becomes the offensive coordinator. Both served in co-coordinator roles with Lupoi and Stein in 2025, so there’s a chance that not a whole lot of changes.



Lupoi was with the program since Lanning arrived, so Hampton has the opportunity to take the defense to new heights. Mehringer is the third offensive coordinator of the Lanning era, but the expectation seems to be that each change leads the Ducks closer to their goal of winning the National Championship.



Since Lupoi and Stein stayed on the staff through the College Football Playoff, April will be the first time fans get to see Hampton and Mehringer calling plays.



