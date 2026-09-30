Oregon's National Championship Betting Odds After Statement Win Over USC

No. 15 Oregon finally delivered the big win that the betting market has been clamoring for with its 41-27 road victory over then-No. 12 USC.

Despite the statement win, the Ducks saw very little reward when it came to their national championship odds as concerns over quarterback Dante Moore’s health hover over coach Dan Lanning’s program.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks watched their national title odds lengthen from +2000 to +2500 (BetMGM), even after their 84-0 Week 3 win over Portland State.

Oregon’s biggest victory this season over the Trojans on Saturday, however, marginally moved the needle in Oregon’s favor, shortening the Ducks from +2500 to +2200 (BetMGM).

The message is clear. The win was nice. But how is Oregon going to respond in the face of adversity?

Oregon’s Title Odds Improve, Barely

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrates a touchdown reception against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now ranked No. 15, Oregon’s modest +300 shift on BetMGM marginally increased the Ducks’ implied title probability from 3.85 percent to 4.35 percent.

Oregon has a ways to go before rejoining the company of the elites such as Ohio State, Texas and Georgia.

But it is possible. No. 8 Florida (4-0, 2-0 SEC), for example, jumped from +3300 to +1800 at FanDuel following an upset win over then-No. 4 Ole Miss (3-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday.

BetMGM National Championship Odds

Ohio State +500

Texas +500

Georgia +550

Notre Dame +650

Miami +800

Indiana +1000

LSU +1500

Florida +2000

Oregon +2200

Ole Miss +2500

Alabama +3000

FanDuel aligns with BetMGM, shortening Oregon from +2500 to +2200. DraftKings, on the other hand, has its own concerns and actually lengthened the Ducks’ title odds from +2200 last week to +2300.

And while it can’t be directly attributed, the uncertainty surrounding Moore’s status can’t be ignored.

Dante Moore Injury Complicates Matters

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is hit after sliding by USC linebacker Desman Stephens II as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon got its big win, but lost the central piece of its title hopes with the injury to Moore in the process.

The junior was carted off the field and into a waiting ambulance at the 10:05 mark of the second quarter after suffering a brutal hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II, who was flagged for targeting and ejected.

Doctors diagnosed Moore with a concussion, but reported a clean MRI and no additional injuries. His timetable to return remains unclear. Fortunately for him, the Ducks have a bye week before playing host to No. 23 UCLA at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 10.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola stepped up during Moore’s absence and led Oregon to its 10th straight conference win behind 19-of-25 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Raiola proved more than capable, but the modest movement across the betting market suggests oddsmakers still need some convincing.

Oregon Ducks Have Ground to Make Up

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s win over USC was a big feat, but did little for a team that began the year at +700 on BetMGM and is now forced to slowly climb its way back up.

It’s quite the monthlong arc. Oregon is 2-1 against three programs that are now ranked in No. 22 Boise State, No. 19 Oklahoma State and the No. 18 Trojans, per the latest AP poll.

It could very well be that the teams that sunk Oregon in the first place will be the same ones to help the Ducks back among the elite.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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