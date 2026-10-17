Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oregon (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) enters Saturday’s showdown against Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) needing to rebound after its upset loss to then-No. 21 UCLA.

Standing in the Ducks’ way, however, are the Cornhuskers, who are looking to deal coach Dan Lanning’s squad its second straight home loss for the first time since 2016.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon goes up against one of the nation’s top defenses, and does so with star quarterback Dante Moore sidelined with a concussion and wide receiver Evan Stewart (doubtful, undisclosed) unlikely to play. The Ducks, however, enter Saturday’s matchup at Autzen Stadium favored by 6.5 points, per BetMGM.

Here are three bold predictions to keep an eye out for on Saturday night in Eugene.

Oregon’s Offensive Line Stands Tall

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers lines up at center against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s offensive line has faced its share of criticism this season, allowing 5.0 tackles for loss per game (25 in five contests) to rank No. 59 nationally. Nebraska, conversely, is registering 6.0 tackles (36 in six contests) behind the line of scrimmage (No. 43 in FBS).

First-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has transitioned Nebraska to a multiple-look 4-2-5 defense and the results speak for themselves. The Cornhuskers boast the nation’s top third-down defense.

Rather than one dominant player, Nebraska brings everyone when it comes to challenging Oregon’s blocking assignments and communication.

Ducks center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu recognizes that the line isn’t playing up to the same level that allowed the offense to rack up 504 total yards against No. 19 USC.

“We’re just not playing up to the best standard right now and we’re not playing with the basics,” Laloulu said. “We’re not doing the simple better enough.”

Enter quarterback Brock Thomas.

Oct. 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas takes a snap against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The senior from Eugene, who provided a missing spark against UCLA, is expected to once again replace quarterback Dylan Raiola, who struggled mightily versus the Bruins, this time as the starter.

Thomas entered the UCLA game in the fourth quarter with the offense stalled. He finished 11-of-15 for 156 yards, accounting for 57 percent of Oregon’s 272 total offensive yards. Thomas capped the performance by connecting with Stewart on a 44-yard touchdown to pull Oregon within two points late.

Prediction: The offensive line digs in and rallies behind Thomas in his first career start. The senior displays enough composure and command of the offense to keep the Cornhuskers off his heels, while limiting them to three or fewer tackles for loss.

Matayo Uiagalelei Forces Nebraska’s First Lost Fumble

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nebraska is one of seven FBS teams that have yet to lose a fumble this season.

The Cornhuskers have put the ball on the ground five times in six games, recovering all five. But they have yet to meet Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei.

The senior has been unstoppable of late with two of his team-high five sacks coming last week against the Bruins, along with a blocked field goal attempt. Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been sacked 10 times this season, giving Uiagalelei and the Ducks an opportunity to exploit Nebraska’s protection issues.

From there it’s just a matter of time for the tenacious Uiagalelei, who has four career forced fumbles, including a big one against Texas Tech in the 2026 Orange Bowl.

Prediction: Uiagalelei continues his torrid pace, forcing Nebraska’s first lost fumble of the year. Not to be outdone, his two sacks vault him past former Oregon defensive end Devan Long for fourth on the Ducks’ all-time sacks leaderboard.

Oregon Controls the Clock

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sustained drives were uncommon during Oregon’s loss to UCLA, where, all told, the Bruins held onto the ball for 39:15 to the Ducks’ 20:45.

Nebraska arrives in Eugene with the seventh-best time of possession in the country, controlling the ball for an average of 33 minutes per contest. Oregon, at 28 minutes per game, ranks No. 100. But time of possession doesn’t always translate into wins. The Cornhuskers held the ball for 39:33 versus Indiana in Week 6, only to lose 20-17 late.

Prediction: Thomas isn’t perfect on the day, but he stabilizes an offense that turned the ball over seven times against UCLA and finished 1-of-13 on third down. With help from the Oregon defense, the Ducks win the time-of-possession battle, putting themselves in position to avoid a second consecutive loss at Autzen for the first time since 2016 under coach Mark Helfrich.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.