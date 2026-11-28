With a 50-63-5 record for the Oregon Ducks against the Washington Huskies, there’s no love lost between the rival programs.

More than just bragging rights will be on the line Saturday night when No. 12 Oregon (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) plays host to No. 24 Washington (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) with the Huskies looking to deny the Ducks their second trip to the Big Ten Championship Game.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jalen Lott leaps over Michigan State Spartans defensive back Keshawn Williams at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon squad has won four straight to climb back into postseason contention, while Washington’s four wins in its last five contests have coach Jedd Fisch’s Huskies ranked in the College Football Playoff poll for the first time this year.

Two prolific passing offenses collide at 4:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in what could shape up to be a potential heavyweight fight between the bitter Pacific Northwest rivals.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola vs. Washington Huskies’ Secondary

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Dylan Raiola has been a major factor behind Oregon’s offensive resurgence, throwing for 1,165 yards and 10 touchdowns during the Ducks’ four-game win streak.

The junior signal-caller has only thrown two interceptions on the season, both coming in Week 6 versus UCLA. Since that game, he’s successfully avoided being picked off for 192 straight passes. Oregon’s three interceptions thrown this year are tied for the second-fewest nationally behind Northwestern (one).

“I think it’s a big deal,” Raiola said on Wednesday. “You see the way turnover margins go. We had seven, or whatever, against UCLA and we saw how that dumpster fire went down. … You’re going to win games by protecting the football. So, that’s what we’re focused on.”

Oregon running back Noah Whittington, left, is forced out of bounds by Washington safety Rylon Dillard-Allen as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Safety Rylon Dillard-Allen’s three interceptions lead a Washington secondary that ranks second behind only UCLA in the Big Ten for team interceptions, 20 to 13, respectively.

The Huskies’ defense is efficient at thwarting drives on third down (32.9 percent, No. 25 nationally), but is allowing an average of 219.3 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. That could present an opportunity for Raiola and Oregon’s No. 14-ranked passing offense (285.6 yards per game) to exploit any potential mismatches for big gains.

“They have tremendous ball skills at the DB level,” Raiola said. “They got really good players that can make plays. And if you’re slipping and you’re slacking, they can make you pay.”

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon Ducks’ Surging Defense

Nov. 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive back Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman at Husky Stadium . | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s defense has given up just four touchdowns in the month of November, including one apiece to Michigan and Michigan State in consecutive weeks.

They’ll line up across from a Huskies offense that has had success through the air behind quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2,182 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions), but has struggled mightily to move the ball on the ground.

Fisch’s offense ranks No. 78 in total offense and No. 131 in rushing (102.5 yards per game).

Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei could benefit the most from a Washington offensive line that’s surrendering 2.91 sacks per game, tied for No. 126 in the country. The senior is 1.5 sacks shy of equaling former Ducks defensive end Nick Reed atop the program’s all-time leaderboard.

But Washington cannot be overlooked. The dual-threat Williams Jr. threw for 227 yards last week in an overtime win over No. 14 Indiana, while rushing for another 88 yards and a touchdown. Former Ducks running back Jayden Limar also added 77 rushing yards and a score for the Huskies.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies Prediction

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon enters Saturday as a 14-point favorite over Williams Jr. and the Huskies with an over/under of 50.5 points, per BetMGM.

Washington blanked the Ducks 7-0 nearly a century ago on Nov. 24, 1927, the last time the two programs faced off on Thanksgiving.

The Huskies won’t be as fortunate two days after the holiday, as Oregon cruises to a third straight win over Washington, courtesy of a 36-13 victory that trims Washington’s all-time series lead between the two rivals to 63-51-5.

The win sends Lanning’s squad to its second Big Ten Championship Game in three years, a scenario that appeared to be inconceivable at the start of the month.

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