Three Oregon Ducks Rising and Falling in Fall Camp

With the No. 2 Oregon Ducks football's fall camp wrapping up so coach Dan Lanning and crew can begin game preparations for their home opener at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos, all the interviews, headlines, and analysis gives fans plenty to chew on before kick-off.

Though this squad has the potential for a third-consecutive deep post-season run, that level of success requires finding the right players for each position. After the past three and a half weeks, which athletes are rising to the top, and which are seeing their stock take a dip?

Fighting Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rising: Evan Stewart | Fifth-Year | Wide Receiver

This feels like the most obvious name to mention, but senior wide receiver Evan Stewart's comeback fall camp after missing the 2025 season due to a patellar tendon tear should be commended.

In a wide receiver room filled with returning talent like sophomore Dakorien Moore, transfers like UAB fifth-year Iverson Hooks, and promising freshmen like Messiah Hampton, Stewart is widely expected to clinch the starting spot.

Stewart's performance during fall camp even prompted Lanning to break from his usual aversion to naming specific players for their skills prior to the beginning of the season. The praise from Lanning was so out of place, Stewart himself shared with the media his shock regarding the comments.

After admitting that he never calls out particular players, Lanning said the following during a fall camp media availability about the fifth-year athlete.

“Evan Stewart’s had a really good offseason,” Lanning said. “He was out for us last year. He was injured during the year, but I’m really excited about what Evan can bring to our team this year. We have a lot of great players, so it’s unfair for me to pick one, but he’s had a great offseason. I’m excited to see what he can create this year.”

Oaks Christian's Davon Benjamin leaps through an opening after making an interception of a St. Bonaventure pass during the third quarter of the Marmonte League title game, Oct. 27, 2023, at Oak Christian's Thorson Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rising: Davon Benjamin | Freshman | Nickel

On the defensive side of the ball, the Ducks enter the 2026 season with several question marks in their secondary. However, the versatility of freshman Davon Benjamin during fall camp could translate to a star in the making. It's as Lanning is known to say, "if you're good enough, you're old enough."

Back during his time at Oaks Christian High School, Benjamin played cornerback, safety, and wide receiver, highlighting his ability to take on multiple positions. At the close of his senior season, Benjamin recorded 286 yards off 29 with two touchdowns, 27 tackles, four interceptions and three tackles for loss. Two of those interceptions became pick-sixes, with 208 yards in returns.

"He's played primarily STAR for us in fall, but he's learned some other positions as well. He's able to move around," Lanning said. "I'll say this: The guy's really hungry to learn. He spends every minute — extra meetings, extra time. Again, he's one of those guys that's obsessed with football and has a great skill set. He's definitely going to be able to help us. As he continues to learn more and more, the more he grows, the more he'll be able to help this team."

Rising: Brandon Smith | Freshman | Running Back

Speaking of younger talent, Fresno, California native Brandon Smith's name continues to be brought up in a running back room helmed by incoming sophomores Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. In fact, linebacker Devon Jackson spoke about facing Smith in practice, and shared some praise for the young newcomer along with a remark about the immense confidence Smith and other freshmen show when first joining the team.

In his senior season with Central East High School (in which he helped secure the 1-A championship), Smith punched in 2189 rushing yards and 246 points across the ground and air.

“I ain’t gonna lie, he toting it yesterday. He scored like three times, had what felt like 300 yards. He freaking embarrassed us yesterday. But he’s a really good player, and that’s somebody that puts his head down and works. He’s gonna be a good player for us, for sure," Jackson said.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Falling: Brock Thomas | Fifth Year | Quarterback

A victim of circumstance, fifth-year senior quarterback Brock Thomas went from the second-up to returning star Dante Moore to what appears to be fourth in line for the starting position as incoming sophomore Akili Smith Jr. continues to get high praise for his growth over the off season and Nebraska junior transfer Dylan Raiola seems secure in the No. 2 spot for the Ducks.

"I can't speak enough about how much KJ has grown from the spring to now. A lot of that is just playing within the confines of the system," Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai said of Smith during a fall camp availability.

In 2025, Thomas saw action in six games, clocking in a 12-16 accuracy, 130 yards, and one touchdown.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Kawika Rogers (73) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Falling: Kawika Rogers | Fifth Year | Interior Offensive Line

Another long-term Oregon veteran that seems to have their name get lost in the shuffle of plenty of talent is interior offensive lineman Kawika Rogers. With the success in fall camp of sophomore Douglas Utu, freshman Tommy Tofi bringing plenty of raw talent, Yale transfer Michael Bennett with previous success, and last year previous starting guard Dave Iuli, there's lot's of heavy-hitters competing for spots on the line.

Given Rogers' name hasn't been brought up too often throughout the fall camp process, it's possible the sheer amount of competitors in the offensive line corps has pushed Rogers from being a frequent back-up rotation farther down the list.

However, Lanning has mentioned the need for six to eight linemen to rotate throughout the trenches, so Rogers likely factors into the rotation.