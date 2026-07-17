Oregon Ducks' Next Hidden Recruiting Gem

Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class is talented to say the least. Headlined by a group that features elite blue-chip talent, including five-stars Dakota Guerrant and Rashaad Streets, the Ducks have yet again put together one of the nation's most promising recruiting classes.

Although Oregon has become notorious for landing the nation's most coveted prospects, coach Dan Lanning and his staff are no strangers to simultaneously finding hidden gems.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of these more underrated prospects that has pledged to the Ducks is wide receiver Malachi Garlington. The Oregon native made the jump from an 84 to an 89 rating in Rivals' newest rankings, just one point short of four-star status.

While Garlington doesn't have the fourth star attached to his name just yet, his latest ranking speaks volumes about his long-term ceiling. With his combination of size, athleticism, and developmental upside, he has all the tools to continue climbing the rankings before signing day.

Even if he arrives in Eugene as a three-star prospect, Oregon has consistently proven it can develop players into NFL-caliber talent.

Why Oregon Believes in Garlington

Garlington's recruitment was anything but linear. He was initially committed to play for Washington State. However, just a day after committing to the Cougars, Garlington took a visit to Oregon that changed his recruitment.

Once he got to Eugene for his scheduled official visit that weekend (June 5–7), the reality of staying home to play for his dream school fully set in, leading to his official flip on Monday, June 8.

Autzen Stadium in 2012. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The main things were that I already have most of the tools and natural abilities to be a great receiver. They [Oregon] just have the people and know what I need to work on," Garlington told Oregon on SI reporter Lorenzo Reyna. "I love their history, they have sent many receivers and overall players to the NFL since Coach Lanning has been the coach there."

That vision, combined with Oregon's recent success producing NFL receivers, helped separate the Ducks from the rest of the field. Players like Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson thrived in Eugene before reaching the professional ranks, giving Garlington a blueprint for what his future could look like.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound receiver also possesses the physical profile that college programs look for. During his junior season, Garlington hauled in 50 receptions for 914 yards and 19 touchdowns while helping lead his team to the Oregon Class 6A semifinals.

His offseason track performances only strengthened his potential. An 11.17-second 100-meter dash and a long jump approaching 22 feet confirmed the athleticism that consistently shows up on film.

Combined with his lengthy frame and room to add muscle, those measurable traits likely played a significant role in Rivals boosting his rating by five points and Oregon's decision to extend the local product an offer.

Where He Fits in Oregon's 2027 Class

Garlington joins one of the deepest receiver groups in the 2027 cycle.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (1) stands on the field during a Division 4 regional final against Divine Child High School at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The class is headlined by standouts Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb, who committed to Oregon as two nationally recognized receivers projected to make an immediate impact at the collegiate level.

Garlington fills a different, but equally important, role. Rather than arriving with the expectations that often accompany elite five-star recruits, Garlington gives Oregon another high-upside developmental receiver with the physical tools to blossom inside the Ducks' system.

His size makes him an intriguing perimeter target, while his athleticism could allow him to contribute on special teams early in his career.

Every successful recruiting class requires more than simply collecting five-star prospects. Programs need depth, competition, and players capable of exceeding their recruiting rankings once they arrive on campus, and Garlington fits that mold perfectly.

His rise from an 84 to an 89 rating suggests national evaluators are beginning to see what Oregon's coaching staff saw when it extended an offer earlier this summer.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With another high school season still ahead, the in-state standout has every opportunity to earn that final point needed for four-star status.

But at the end of the day, stars and recruiting rankings only tell a small part of the story. What actually matters is what a player does once he arrives on campus.

Oregon has built a reputation for developing prospects beyond their recruiting profile, and Garlington could be the latest player with that kind of trajectory. If he continues to develop at the rate he has over the past year, he could very well become a key piece of the Ducks' offense in the years to come.

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