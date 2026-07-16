Why Oregon's New Five-Star Recruiting Duo Should Excite Ducks Fans

The Oregon Ducks have put together one of the most impressive classes of rising seniors, headlined by blue-chip talent. However, Oregon's 2027 recruiting class just received yet another boost.

On Monday, Rivals released its updated rankings for the 2027 class, and Oregon wide receiver commit Dakota Guerrant made a noticeable jump that further validates the strength and excellence heading to Eugene. With Guerrant and five-star quarterback Will Mencl headlining Oregon's class in the newest rankings update, the Ducks' offense continues to have a bright future under coach Dan Lanning.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guerrant jumped 24 spots from No. 46 to No. 22 overall, making him the second-biggest riser in the updated rankings just behind Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor.

Along with the jump, Guerrant earned his fifth star. He was one of just five prospects nationwide to join the elite five-star club in the latest update, which now features 23 players total.

Guerrant now ranks as the No. 22 overall prospect, the No. 3 wide receiver in the country and the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan.

Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant runs the ball against the Dearborn Divine Child defense during a Division 4 regional final at John Glenn High School in Westland on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guerrant possesses the physical size needed to play through contact while still creating separation as a route runner.

Last season, Guerrant recorded 55 receptions for 1,074 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns, according to 247Sports. He finished his junior campaign with 26 total touchdowns while also recording 40 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass breakups and three return touchdowns.

However, Guerrant isn't the only Oregon commit receiving national attention following the rankings overhaul.

Oregon Now Has Two Rivals Five-Star Recruits

Quarterback Will Mencl remains one of Rivals' highest-rated prospects, checking in as the No. 14 overall player and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class.

Chandler Wolves quarterback Will Mencl during practice at Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Arizona native has become one of the biggest additions to Oregon's 2027 recruiting class and another example of the Ducks' ability to attract the nation's top quarterback talent.

As a junior, Mencl threw for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns while completing more than 70 percent of his passes, per 247Sports. He also added 741 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, which serve as a prime example of his dual-threat ability that has made him one of the nation's most coveted quarterbacks.

Mencl pledged to the Ducks back in April, choosing Oregon over his other top finalists, Auburn and Penn State.

Chandler Wolves quarterbacks Will Mencl and Dominic Carmigiano (right) during practice at Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz., on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Continues to Impress

The latest rankings update also reinforces just how impressive Oregon's 2027 recruiting class has become. Oregon’s 2027 recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 nationally according to both Rivals and On3.

Oregon is also the highest-ranked Big Ten program, ahead of conference rival Ohio State.

Guerrant's promotion to five-star status adds another headline recruit to a class that surged up the national rankings in the summer.

Between Mencl, Guerrant and an abundance of blue-chip talent across the roster, Lanning and his staff have positioned Oregon to remain among college football's recruiting powerhouses for years to come.

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