Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Makes ESPN Rethink National Race

After a July recruiting surge, the Oregon Ducks have shifted the national recruiting class rankings and jumped multiple blue blood programs.

ESPN updated their 2027 recruiting class rankings and Oregon and coach Dan Lanning were big movers, after snagging another massive commitment. The latest recruiting win? Five-star wide receiver recruit Xavier Sabb commiting to the Ducks over the LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCLA Bruins.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads practice with the Ducks Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Move In New ESPN Recruiting Class Rankings

While the Texas A&M Aggies continue to reign as the No. 1 ranked class, Oregon climbed two spots to No. 4 after jumping SEC power Oklahoma and Big Ten rival Ohio State. The Ducks were previously outside of the top-five at No. 6 in ESPN's rankings.

Surpassing Ohio State is significant because the Buckeyes remain one of the Big Ten’s recruiting standards, and now Oregon has the top-ranked class in the conference.

Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Glassboro (New Jersey) athlete Xavier Sabb watches warm-ups before Ohio State's game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The updated class rankings are in line with the other recruiting analysts, as the Ducks have the No. 3-ranked 2027 recruiting class and are No. 1 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports and Rivals/On3.

The Ducks are in a prime position under coach Lanning to deliver their second consecutive top-five-ranked recruiting class. The sustainability is an underrated storyline of the Ducks' elite 2026 and 2027 classes.

Another notable trend is the expanding recruting reach of Oregon's national brand. There are 24 commits in Oregon's 2027 class and they are from 17 different states. "That Team Out West" is becoming more accessible to the top talent around the nation, overcoming long flights and distance from home, for a chance to be developed by a proven coaching staff and a chance to compete for Big Ten championships and in the College Football Playoff.

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Here are the new top-10 recruiting classes for the 2027 cycle, per ESPN:

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

3. Texas Longhorns

4. Oregon Ducks

5. Oklahoma Sooners

6. Ohio State Buckeyes

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders

8. Miami Hurricanes

9. Auburn Tigers

10. Michigan Wolverines



Two Oregon Commits Singled Out

ESPN pointed to two Oregon commits as the Ducks best prospects on each side of the ball: Sabb at receiver and cornerback Hayden Stepp, who ESPN has as a five-star recruit.

Sabb picked the Ducks despite having two brothers who are currently playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He revealed that the Ducks stood out for their relationships and ability to contend.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during a Saturday Night Live event to host youth football players at Autzen Stadium Saturday, July 30, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I feel like that was the best fit for me and my family. Also, I feel like that's the best chance I can get to win a national championship," Sabb said on the Rivals YouTube channel. "It's a really great relationship (with Lanning). I had a relationship with him for super long, since freshman year. Great guy. Always kept in touch. Always great energy when we spoke."

Per Rivals, Sabb ranks as the nation's No. 32 overall prospect regardless of position, the No. 5 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 2 talent coming out of the state of New Jersey.

Stepp, who committed to the Ducks on July 1, chose Oregon over the California Golden Bears and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nevada, is rated as the No. 61 player nationally and the No. 1 overall recruit in Nevada, per 247Sports.

He won "The Opening Finals" at the Nike headquarters in Beaverton, as a member of Team West, and Stepp was named to the All-Tournament Team at the conclusion of the competition.

Oregon fans will love what type of player Stepp said the Duck football program is getting.

"Just somebody who’s ready to work. I’m always going to compete; I’m just excited to be there, just put my best foot forward, and just be excited to work and just get the opportunity to play and just make plays for the Oregon family," said Stepp when his committed on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sabb, Stepp and the rest of the commits will have to wait until December to officially sign with the Ducks but the count down is on for their first chance to wear an Oregon uniform and compete as a member of the Ducks football team.

ESPN's updated rankings are notable as they continue to illustrate that the Ducks aren't just surging ... they are staying.

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