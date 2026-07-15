Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Continues to Change in Latest Ranking

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have seen an uptick in recruiting recently and are slowly building towards the future once again. The Ducks are back in the top five in the 2027 recruiting rankings according to On3, after spending much of the spring and early summer months hovering on the bubble of the top 10. With the Ducks currently ranked at No. 4, they are also the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the 2027 cycle recruiting rankings.

Oregon Ducks Following Groundwork Laid by Prior Recruiting Classes

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning talks to the media. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks being in the top five shouldn’t surprise any college football fans. The Ducks, under coach Lanning, have continuously been ranked in the top five of the recruiting rankings under Lanning’s tenure, finishing their 2024 and 2025 cycles ranked at No. 4, according to On3.

For most of the spring and early summer months, the Ducks remained the only team in the top-10 of the On3 recruiting rankings to not have a five-star recruit committed to them. Lanning and his staff have made quick work of changing that and have since added five-star wide receiver Dakota Guerrant, who is the No. 1 recruit out of the state of Michigan and the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Perhaps the most impressive feat the Ducks, Lanning, and his staff have accomplished is their continued elite recruiting at the skill positions. Lanning turned heads a few years ago when he was able to land the commitment of five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who was the No. 1 overall wide receiver in the class of 2025.

The Ducks were able to land the commitment of not only Guerrant, who is the No. 5 wide receiver, but also four-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb, who is the No. 7-ranked wide receiver.

Oregon Ducks Are Adding Top-Tier Talent to Backfield

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning offers encouragement to the Ducks before the game against BYU at Autzen Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Football Oregon Byu Football Byu At Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks relied heavily on their running game in 2025 and are expected to do so again in 2026, with running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr expected to carry the majority of the workload. The Ducks and Lanning landed four-star running back CaDarius McMiller, who is the No. 12-ranked running back in the country in the 2027 cycle.

Oregon Defensive Line Facing Serious Turnover in 2027

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Ducks and Lanning are on the fast track to having yet another elite recruiting class, there is still work to be done on various fronts. The Ducks' defensive line is returning every starter from the 2025 season, and while that is fantastic news for the 2026 season, it does not bode well for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

The Ducks and Lanning took a small step towards solidifying the defensive line for years to come, with both four-star defensive lineman Zane Rowe and four-star defensive lineman recruit Cam Pritchett having committed to the Ducks.

The Ducks are not only the highest-ranked Big Ten program, but the only Big Ten program ranked in the top six, with the Ohio State Buckeyes ranked at No. 7, three spots behind the Oregon Ducks.

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