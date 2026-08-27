Oregon Ducks Fighting for Bigger Roles And Roster Spots in NFL Preseason

Oregon Ducks on NFL preseason rosters have another opportunity to impress in preseason games ahead of the Sept. 9 NFL season kickoff.

Rookie receiver Malik Benson is set to play on Thursday, with rookies Noah Whittington, Jadon Canady and Emmanuel Pregnon all slated to play on Friday, and Bryce Boettcher and Dillon Thieneman finishing the slate of rookie preseason games on Saturday.

Receiver Malik Benson Headlines Thursday Preseason Slate

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) against the Arizona Cardinals Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benson has surprised in a positive way throughout the NFL preseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. The receiver’s standout 2025 season at Oregon turned him into a sixth-round pick, and he’s seemingly still getting better.

The Raiders rookie recorded two receptions for 26 yards in his first preseason game and one reception for 18 yards in his second performance. He’s posted two receptions over 15 yards and displayed his budding connection with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Benson’s final preseason game comes at 5 p.m. PT vs. the San Francisco 49ers. A potential Week 1 debut could come on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

Noah Whittington, Jadon Canady Look to End on Big Preseason Performances

Aug 15, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jadon Canady (22) defends during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whittington has found the ball in the backfield plenty of times in his first two preseason outings. The running back has 21 carries for 51 yards in his two preseason performances and will look to end with a standout showing against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

The long-time Ducks running back went undrafted in 2026, so finishing with a big game will be critical to making it past the final round of roster cuts and securing a spot on the Texans’ 53-man roster.

Also playing on Friday is Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady. The Kansas City Chiefs' fourth-round selection tallied three tackles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his second preseason game and four tackles in his first outing against the Los Angeles Rams.

For Canady, the objective in his final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Friday seems to be making his way up the Chiefs' depth chart and showing that he can play an important role on an NFL defense as a rookie.

Oregon Players on Jacksonville Jaguars Take on Ducks on Tampa Bay

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill before the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has had his ups and downs in his second NFL preseason, as he looks to make his first 53-man roster.

The Jaguars defensive back sealed the game in the first preseason outing with a clutch pass breakup against the New Orleans Saints. He’s recorded a total of 12 tackles in two preseason games.

Muhammad has Friday’s preseason matchup vs. the Buccaneers to leave no doubt about whether he’ll secure a spot on the roster in 2026. Playing on Jacksonville on the offensive line is 2025 Oregon starting guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

Pregnon fell to the Jaguars in the third round of the April draft. He’s played in a preseason game, where he’s received 32 snaps. Pregnon continues to battle for a spot on the Jacksonville starting unit in 2026.

The Ducks duo is set to play against the Buccaneers, which roster receiver Tez Johnson and running back Bucky Irving. Neither former Oregon standout featured in the first couple of preseason performances, but they have turned heads in practice and look for formidable roles in the offense in 2026.

Bryce Boettcher, Dillon Thieneman Round Out Preseason Games

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boettcher has arguably been the Ducks’ biggest rookie standout on the defensive side through the first two preseason games. The linebacker went in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft after starting his collegiate football career as a walk-on.

He notched three tackles in his first preseason game and four tackles in his second outing. Beyond the stats, Boettcher drew attention with his physicality, recording a big tackle for a loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

Boettcher’s final preseason game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. PT on Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

The last preseason game on the NFL schedule is the Chicago Bears vs. the Tennessee Titans, which may feature Thieneman.

Thieneman was the first defensive Oregon player drafted in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He’s had an up-and-down preseason in his own right, but appears to have impressed the Bears coaching staff with his work ethic, earning praise from coach Ben Johnson for his approach.

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