Malik Benson Challenges Oregon Ducks Fans In A Big Way

EUGENE - It is not often that an Oregon Ducks player can spend only one season in Eugene and establish the kind of connection wide receiver Malik Benson created with the fan base.

Benson arrived at Oregon after previous stops with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminoles. In his final college season, Benson became quarterback Dante Moore's top receiving threat and found a home and an Oregon fan base that embraced him immediately.

Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Malik Benson's Heartfelt Message To Oregon Ducks Fans

Now beginning his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, Benson has not forgotten the support he received from Ducks fans.

"First and foremost, I want to thank everybody, that supports the Ducks. Man, just because, it's not easy with this day and age of NIL and things like that. Like, shoot, people could hop from team to team, basically, if they really wanted to," Benson said in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

"But, man, Oregon fans welcomed me with open arms when I first got there and just always stayed by my side and just knowing that, when I did make them plays, it was always loud. It was always fun," Benson continued.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson runs during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Autzen Stadium is building a reputation as one of the best home-field advantages in college football. Between "Shout!" after the third quarter, the Oregon Duck mascot barreling onto the field on a Harley, and the fans reaching ear-ringing decibel levels... Eugene is showing the Big Ten Conference what it's like to travel out west.

However, Benson - who played in the SEC and ACC - thinks Ducks fans can turn it up another notch.

"But, one thing - I do have a challenge. It was already loud last year, but I know they can turn it up a notch. So, that's my challenge to the Duck fans is at them home games, I've seen that schedule for next year. So, we've got to bring the juice!" Benson told Amaranthus.

Challenge accepted, Ducks fans?

Autzen Stadium Advantage

The No. 2 Ducks have a slew of exciting opponents traveling to Autzen Stadium in 2026, including marquee matchups against the Michigan Wolverines, rival Washington Huskies and a sneaky-good preseason game vs. Boise State.

Since joining the Big Ten, many opponents are experiencing Autzen Stadium for the first time and leaving impressed by its atmosphere.

The advantage is tangible. The Ducks are 14-1 at home since joining the Big Ten in 2024, and Oregon is 33-2 inside of Autzen Stadium since the 2021 season, which is one of the best home records in the nation. Last year, Oregon held the longest-active home winning streak at 18 games before it was broken by the Indiana Hoosiers, the eventual national champions.

Malik Benson Predicts Ducks Receiver Dominance

Last season Benson leading the team in receiving. Who does Benson think will be the next star receiver at Oregon?

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“That’s hard because they’ve got Evan (Stewart), they got Dakorien (Moore), they got J-Mac (Jeremiah McClellan), they got Gatlin (Bair), they’ve got a whole bunch of guys,” Benson said. “It’s going to be year two with Coach (Ross) Douglas, too."

"This is a bold prediction, but I don't think it's just going to be just a one-headed monster. I really think it's going to be like a three-headed monster. I feel like all three of them guys (Stewart, Moore, McClellan) are going to have 800 plus yards,” Benson continued.

Having one 800-yard receiver is impressive in college football. Having a "three-headed monster" would place Oregon in extremely rare territory nationally.

Stewart is in his last season of college eligbility and working on showing that a torn patellor tendon did not slow him down. Moore and McClellan have a chance to build on impressive 2025 seasons in which each flashed their electric potential.

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ducks will certainly miss Benson but Oregon's receiver room looks ready to step in to fill in.

Benson leaves behind a notable legacy at Oregon, as he helped lead the team to their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025. In his one season with the Ducks, Benson recorded 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. He also had two 100-yard receiving games and 12 multi-reception games as a Duck.

He is the latest Duck to shine in the NFL preseason but Benson isn't forgetting his college roots. He still has big expectations for the Oregon fan base - and believes Autzen Stadium can become even louder in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.