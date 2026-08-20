Clash Between Two Former Oregon Ducks Headlines Slate of NFL Preseason Games

After the Oregon Ducks’ rookies in the NFL stole the limelight in the first week of preseason games, more big matchups emerge as opportunities for the former Oregon standouts to seize key roles in the 2026 NFL season.

A matchup between two 2026 Oregon NFL Draft picks headlines the week of preseason games, while a trio of defensive players looks to build off big preseason debuts.

Noah Whittington vs. Malik Benson

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) lines up before the snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Ducks in the NFL on the offensive side of the field in the upcoming slate of preseason games are highlighted by a matchup between running back Noah Whittington and receiver Malik Benson.

Whittington spent the first four years of coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon tenure in the Ducks’ backfield, but went undrafted after a standout 2025 season. The Houston Texans picked Whittington up as an undrafted free agent.

The running back turned heads in his NFL preseason debut. Whittington tallied 13 carries for 40 yards with a long of 11.

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans running back Noah Whittington (26) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Benson’s been a bright spot for the Ducks' pro rookies this preseason. Benson’s looking like he’s joining the recent pipeline of Oregon receivers who were Day 3 steals. The sixth-round pick flexed his budding connection with No. 1 pick and former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza in the first preseason game and in Las Vegas Raiders practice.

Benson recorded two receptions on four targets for 26 yards and a long of 19 in his preseason debut. The two former teammates will have the opportunity to make their cases to make season-opening rosters and earn regular-season snaps if they can build off their momentum from their first games.

Bryce Boettcher Turns Heads With Indianapolis Colts

Jul 30, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) participates in a drill on day two of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A potential draft steal on the defensive side was linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who rose into the fourth round. While Boettcher tallied three tackles in his debut with the Indianapolis Colts, he drew the attention of fans with his physicality.

Boettcher went viral for a big hit in his first preseason appearance vs. the New England Patriots. There were questions about Boettcher heading into the draft due to his size at linebacker, but he showed during his collegiate career, which started as a walk-on, that he isn’t to be underestimated, finishing his final Oregon season with 136 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman Looking to Break Into Rotation

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Dillon Thieneman was the Ducks' highest defensive selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, going at No. 25 in the first round to the Chicago Bears.

Thieneman finished his junior season at Oregon with 92 tackles, five pass deflections, a sack and two interceptions. But it’s been a trickier journey for Thieneman to find his footing in preseason so far when matching up against offensive talent like quarterback Caleb Williams and tight end Colston Loveland in Bears practice.

The safety notched one tackle in his preseason debut vs. the Cleveland Browns. However, Thieneman seemingly showed improvement in a joint practice on Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals. Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs reported that Thieneman picked off a downfield pass from quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ducks fans can hope to see Thieneman do it again in an actual preseason game on Saturday against the Bengals.

Jabbar Muhammad Comes Off Standout Performance

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) is interviewed after Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A non-rookie former Oregon standout who’s taken advantage of his first 2026 preseason game is cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Muhammad went undrafted in 2025 after one season in Eugene, where he recorded 41 tackles and 12 pass deflections. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2025, but was waived as part of the final roster cuts ahead of 2025.

After being part of the Jaguars’ practice squad last season and signing a reserve/future contract in January, Muhammad is back in the preseason fighting to make it onto a regular season roster in 2026.

He recorded six tackles against the New Orleans Saints in his first preseason game of 2026. Despite some early miscues, Muhammad came up clutch with a game-winning pass breakup in the end zone. Muhammad can continue his push for the 53-man roster in Friday’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

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