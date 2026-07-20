Oregon Ducks’ NFL Draft Rankings Show Dan Lanning’s Blueprint Is Working

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has raised the level of NFL development taking place in Eugene, and the 2027 NFL Draft might be another record-setting draft class for Lanning and the Ducks.

High-profile prospects like quarterback Dante Moore, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, and defensive linemen Bear Alexander, A'Mauri Washington, Teitum Tuioti, as well as Matayo Uiagalelei all could have been selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, they all chose to return to Oregon, and the Ducks' draft class was headlined by first round picks with Chicago Bears' Dillon Thieneman and New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Jun 10, 2026; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) warms up during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore has a chance to be the No. 1 overall player taken in the 2027 NFL Draft depending on how his final season goes in Eugene, but the quality depth that Lanning has built at Oregon will also be on display as the Ducks look to set a record in 2027.

The program record is currently 10 players selected in a single draft, and Oregon could come close to that number. According to the newly released East-West Shrine Bowl's top 1,000 ranking for 2027 NFL Draft prospects, 15 Ducks made the cut.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks on NFL Draft Prospect Ranking

Here are the 15 Oregon Ducks listed in the East-West Shrine Bowl's top 1,000, organized by position.

Matayo Uiagalelei, defensive line

Teitum Tuioti, defensive line

A'Mauri Washington, defensive line

Bear Alexander, defensive line

D'Antre Robinson, defensive line

Jerry Mixon, linebacker

Devon Jackson, linebacker

Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, offensive line

Dave Iuli, offensive line

Michael Bennett III, offensive line

Dante Moore, quarterback

Koi Perich, safety

Jamari Johnson, tight end

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Iverson Hooks, wide receiver

While transfers like wide recevier Iverson Hooks or offensive lineman Michael Bennett III are unknown commodities, Oregon prospects like defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and offensive lineman Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu are considered surefire bets to be taken in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Elevating Oregon Ducks' Talent Level

Other transfers like safety Koi Perich is expected to contribute right away, but Lanning and the Ducks have also had success in developing transfers and high school recruits. Tight end Jamari Johnson came in from Louisville, and he is now expected to be one of the top tight ends selected in the 2027 NFL Draft. On the other hand, offensive lineman Dave Iuli didn't carve out his role until redshirt junior season, taking time to develop under Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry and the rest of the Ducks' staff.

Linebackers Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon have been developed by Lanning and company, and both can play their way into NFL success with big seasons. Oregon's defensive line is a relatively known commodity thanks to the future NFL talent on all four starting positions, but the Ducks' linebackers corps could surprise in 2026.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the Ducks have more future NFL talent on the roster with wide receivers like Jeremiah McClellan and Dakorien Moore expected to contribute in the fall. Lanning has continued to elevate the talent level in Eugene with five-star recruits like tight end Kendre Harrison and safety Jett Washington joining the program as true freshmen, and the Ducks have five-star receiver Dakota Guerrant and five-star quarterback Will Mencl committed in the class of 2027.

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