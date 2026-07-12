Oregon Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander Turns Heads With Offseason Training

The Oregon Ducks witnessed samples of the stardom defensive tackle Bear Alexander brings. He's established himself as a reliable interior force for a deep Ducks defense. Alexander enters this season holding a strong chance to boost his NFL Draft stock while also leading Oregon to a long-awaited national championship run.

Looks like he's taking both opportunities to heart, by learning from three different league All-Pros recently.

Who Oregon's Bear Alexander Linked up WIth

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alexander revealed on social media that he took part in the annual sack summit held in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders all-pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby serves as one of the hosts. He's joined by fellow All-Pro edge rusher and past Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winner Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints. Two-time Super Bowl winning outside linebacker and NFL free agent Von Miller serves as the third host.

Alexander raved about the visit in posting a series of photos and videos from the trip.

"Real ones pass the game on. Appreciate the OGs for the knowledge and having us," Alexander posted on social media.

How Sack Summit can Fine Tune Bear Alexander

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrates after a fumble recovery against the Oregon State Beavers with his teammates during the fourth quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-3, 302-pound Alexander handles the dirty work in controlling the gaps and stuffing the run for coach Dan Lanning and Oregon. He's made his mark nationally as one of game's most devastating run stoppers, proven by his 31 stops heading into the 2026 season.

Although Alexander has looked limited on the pass rushing side, which more than likely explains his appearance at the Sack Summit.

He's created 18 pressures throughout his career, including at his previous stop in USC. Alexander defeats blocks with his heavy hands, but he shows a lack for having a deep hand arsenal to combat blocks.

So rubbing shoulders with the likes of Crosby, Jordan and Miller looks promising for Lanning, new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, and even defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. It shows how serious Alexander really is with wanting to turn his pass rushing into a strength this fall.

When Oregon will Need Bear Alexander's Pass Rushing

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) recovers a fumble by the Oregon State Beavers during the fourth quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A new and improved pass rush skillset from Alexander can come in handy on Sept. 5 inside Autzen Stadium.

Alexander and the Ducks will face one of the nation's most experienced offensive lines. Plus a program that's been a past thorn on the side of Oregon in Boise State.

Broncos coach Spencer Danielson already grabbed the attention of Ducks fans with his unfiltered take on the Week 1 matchup. Danielson holds this surprising title on the blue turf: he's the only Boise State coach to lose to the Ducks. His predecessors Chris Petersen and Bryan Harsin claimed victories over Oregon, the former beating the Ducks twice including in Eugene.

Alexander likely will tangle with key guard returner Roger Carreon while also facing returning center Jason Steele. The Ducks defensive tackle could still see more one-on-ones, though, with Boise State needing to contain edge rushers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei. The season opener is the perfect time for Alexander to put what he absorbed from the three NFL All-Pros onto the field.

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