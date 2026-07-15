Three Keys to Oregon Ducks Winning a National Championship

The Oregon Ducks are in pursuit of their first-ever national championship, and 2026 could be the season that everything finally comes together. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has had ample time to instill a culture in Eugene and has had success in the recruiting department for the last few seasons, which could pay dividends in 2026.

Below are three things that must happen for the Ducks to win the national championship and be crowned for the first time in program history.

1. Oregon Defensive Line Must Play Up to the Hype It's Receiving

Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oregon Ducks' defensive line must play up to the hype they are receiving. The Ducks are returning every starting defensive lineman in 2026, and while they have had plenty of production off the edge from the likes of Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, they have been lacking in production up the middle.

Oregon defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington has been tabbed as a possible first-round pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft, but he had fewer than two sacks last season and only produced 15 tackles. If the Ducks' defensive line can play up to the hype it has been receiving this offseason, it would be a major component to bringing home their first-ever national championship.

2. Oregon Ducks Will Go as Far as Dante Moore Can Take Them

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made headlines when he announced he is returning to Eugene on SportsCenter this past offseason. Moore will enter his second year as the starting quarterback for the Ducks, with a baseline of an incredible 2025 season to build on. Moore excelled at times, such as his game against the Oregon State Beavers, when he threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Moore also struggled at various points and will have plenty of room to grow, as he will look to avoid mistakes like his regular-season game against the Indiana Hoosiers, when he threw for 186 yards but also tossed two interceptions.

3. Oregon Ducks Will Need Both of Their Coordinators to Hit the Ground Running

New co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton, right, joins the first practice of spring for Oregon football as they prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 06 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks will debut two new coordinators this upcoming season, with new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton set to take the reins of their respective sides of the ball.

While stepping into a coordinator role for the first time could be tricky, the fact of the matter is that coach Dan Lanning has earned the trust of Oregon fans, and if he believes that both Mehringer and Hampton are suitable for the positions, then Ducks fans should have no problem with the hires. Mehringer will have an arsenal of weapons to choose from, with transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks and returning wide receiver Dakorien Moore on the outside, as well as two star running backs in Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

The pieces are all in play for the Ducks to mount a national championship run. If the defensive line plays up to par, Dante Moore grows into his own and challenges for the Heisman, and most importantly, if there are no growing pains with either coordinator, Ducks fans should be happy about where the team is next January.

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