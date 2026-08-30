Oregon Ducks in NFL Flash Breakout Potential Before Final Roster Cuts

Kickoff for the 2026 NFL season is around the corner, and the former Oregon Ducks stars in the NFL had one last opportunity to showcase their skills in the preseason.

The final week of preseason games was highlighted by two “Dillon’s,” two rookies and two second-year players. While the rookie draft picks – including Dillon Thieneman and Bryce Boettcher – are expected to make the 53-man rosters, Oregon’s second-year players learned whether or not they made the cut.

Dillon Gabriel Shines in Preseason Finale

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) warms up prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Cleveland Browns named Deshaun Watson as their starting quarterback, 2024 Oregon starter Dillon Gabriel earned a chance to display his skills in the preseason finale. He didn’t disappoint. He threw for three touchdowns and 186 yards on 12 of 15 completions against the New England Patriots.

Gabriel finished his collegiate career as a transfer at Oregon, where he threw 30 touchdowns and rushed for another seven, finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist and helping the Ducks to an undefeated regular season record and Big Ten Championship.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but his rookie season came with ups and downs. He played in 10 games, recording 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Shedeur Sanders, who Cleveland also selected in the same draft, later took over as quarterback.

Gabriel put his potential as a developing quarterback on display in the preseason, but is currently listed on the injury reserve with a back injury, with the designation to return.

Bryce Boettcher Fuels Rookie Season Buzz

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Caden Curry (55) celebrates with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) after a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher has been perhaps the most pleasant surprise for Indianapolis Colts fans in the preseason. The 2026 fourth-round pick has shown his ability to produce big plays and fill up the stat sheet despite concerns about his 6-1 frame in the NFL.

Boettcher recorded six tackles and a forced fumble in the Colts’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions. He finished the preseason with 10 tackles, including six solo, with a forced fumble and a stuff.

The former Oregon walk-on went viral for a big tackle for a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. The latest Boettcher highlight came on special teams, with Boettcher punching the ball loose to force a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Caden Curry.

While Boettcher isn’t expected to start on the Indianapolis defense in 2026, he may have secured his role among the second-string linebackers as a rookie through his preseason performances.

Dillon Thieneman Displays Athleticism

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) in the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Dan Lanning’s offensive 2026 first-round selection, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, didn’t appear in the preseason due to a hernia injury. But the Ducks’ defensive first-round selection, safety Dillon Thieneman, was active with the Chicago Bears in three preseason games.

It was a mixed bag for Thieneman, who struggled in man coverage at times, but flashed potential with his speed and work ethic. Thieneman drew attention vs. the Tennessee Titans in his final preseason game with a big pass breakup in the endzone on a foot race with Carnell Tate.

Dillon Thieneman showing off the range to breakup this pass intended for Carnell Tate



Future perennial Pro Bowler pic.twitter.com/AFQ6eJrwaJ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) August 30, 2026

Thieneman is another example in this roundup of an Oregon player who spent one year in Eugene as a transfer before earning an NFL opportunity. His 92 tackles, five pass deflections, one sack and two interceptions in 2025 helped him become the No. 25 pick after his junior season.

Jabbar Muhammad Puts on Another Showing Before Preseason Cuts

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Gabriel, the other second-year player looking to prove himself in the preseason was 2024 Oregon cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Muhammad starred in his three preseason outings, notching 15 total tackles and a game-sealing pass breakup vs. the New Orleans Saints. But after his preseason performances, Muhammad fell short of making the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 53-man roster once again.

The cornerback tallies 41 tackles and 12 pass deflections in 2024 as a transfer on the Ducks’ roster. He went undrafted in 2025 but earned an opportunity with the Jaguars in training camp. Muhammad ended up waived by Jacksonville before the start of the 2025 season, but was on the team’s practice squad as a rookie.

Muhammad can potentially still make his first NFL 53-man roster if another team swoops him via the waiver wire within 24 hours after the Jaguars waived him. Otherwise, the former Ducks’ defensive back might be on the Jacksonville practice squad for a second straight season.

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