Former Oregon Ducks Battling Injuries in NFL Training Camps

The start of the 2026 NFL season is getting closer with training camp now underway. Training camp unfortunately comes with injuries and multiple former Oregon Ducks are already battling them.

Kenyon Sadiq Recovering from Hernia Surgery

New York Jets tight end and 1st round draft pick Kenyon Sadiq and tight end Chase Curtis (87) take a water break during a practice for the New York Jets at their training facility on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Florham Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq was selected No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq played for Oregon from 2023-2025 before he ended up declaring. In his three seasons in Eugene, Sadiq had 80 receptions for 892 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named the 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a Second-team All-American.

It hasn’t exactly been a smooth offseason heading into a rookie season in the NFL for Sadiq. Sadiq underwent offseason hernia surgery and has suffered a setback according to Jets coach Aaron Glenn.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn told reporters that rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq suffered “a little setback” to the offseason hernia surgery he had, and he now will miss some time. But Glenn still is confident that Sadiq will be ready for the regular-season opener. pic.twitter.com/CZKyzH5SD5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2026

Luckily, Glenn is still confident that Sadiq will be ready for the Jets regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Jordan James Out With Broken Ribs

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James (29) runs a play from scrimmage during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James suffered a ribs fracture. This has since sidelined him from training camp. His return is not yet set.

There is some speculation of exactly when the injury took place as 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner appeared to punch at James while wrapping up a tackle during a drill. The play was posted by “OurSF49ers” win X.

Ouch, Fred Warner definitely left a mark on Jordan James 😳 https://t.co/uLk5tNh4sy pic.twitter.com/qclnD7YY2v — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) July 29, 2026

James played for Oregon from 2022-2024. He rushed for 2,215 yards with 31 touchdowns and hauled in 42 receptions for 347 yards and one touchdown. James declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the 49ers.

James did not receive a carry during the regular season in 2025 with the 49ers but had six carries for 26 yards in the playoffs with one receptions for seven yards.

Noah Sewell on PUP List

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) and his brother Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) walk off the field after 52-21 win over Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell suffered a torn achilles injury in late December of 2025. Sewell still has a ways to go in his recovery and is currently on the Bears' PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

Sewell played for the Oregon Ducks from 2020-2022. He had 219 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and nine passes defended. Sewell was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2021. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the Bears.

Through his first three seasons in the NFL from 2023-2025, Sewell has racked up 72 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Noah Sewell is the younger brother of Detroit Lions star offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Penei Sewell played for Oregon from 2018-2020. He was selected No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Lions. In his NFL career to this point, Sewell has made First-team All-Pro three times and the Pro Bowl four times. He has been a big reason why the Lions offense has been so dominant over the past three seasons.

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