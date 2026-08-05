Former Oregon Ducks Battling Injuries in NFL Training Camps
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The start of the 2026 NFL season is getting closer with training camp now underway. Training camp unfortunately comes with injuries and multiple former Oregon Ducks are already battling them.
Kenyon Sadiq Recovering from Hernia Surgery
New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq was selected No. 16 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq played for Oregon from 2023-2025 before he ended up declaring. In his three seasons in Eugene, Sadiq had 80 receptions for 892 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named the 2025 Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a Second-team All-American.
It hasn’t exactly been a smooth offseason heading into a rookie season in the NFL for Sadiq. Sadiq underwent offseason hernia surgery and has suffered a setback according to Jets coach Aaron Glenn.
Luckily, Glenn is still confident that Sadiq will be ready for the Jets regular season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13, per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Jordan James Out With Broken Ribs
Last week, San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan James suffered a ribs fracture. This has since sidelined him from training camp. His return is not yet set.
There is some speculation of exactly when the injury took place as 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner appeared to punch at James while wrapping up a tackle during a drill. The play was posted by “OurSF49ers” win X.
James played for Oregon from 2022-2024. He rushed for 2,215 yards with 31 touchdowns and hauled in 42 receptions for 347 yards and one touchdown. James declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the 49ers.
James did not receive a carry during the regular season in 2025 with the 49ers but had six carries for 26 yards in the playoffs with one receptions for seven yards.
Noah Sewell on PUP List
Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell suffered a torn achilles injury in late December of 2025. Sewell still has a ways to go in his recovery and is currently on the Bears' PUP (physically unable to perform) list.
Sewell played for the Oregon Ducks from 2020-2022. He had 219 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and nine passes defended. Sewell was named First-team All-Pac-12 in 2021. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the Bears.
Through his first three seasons in the NFL from 2023-2025, Sewell has racked up 72 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles.
Noah Sewell is the younger brother of Detroit Lions star offensive lineman Penei Sewell. Penei Sewell played for Oregon from 2018-2020. He was selected No. 7 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Lions. In his NFL career to this point, Sewell has made First-team All-Pro three times and the Pro Bowl four times. He has been a big reason why the Lions offense has been so dominant over the past three seasons.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1