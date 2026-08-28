Oregon Ducks Quarterbacks Impressing Before NFL Regular Season

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks open the season against Boise State on Sept. 5, but a couple of former Oregon stars have been making noise in the NFL preseason, highlighted by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Both Herbert and Gabriel drew the attention of NFL fans around the league, but for different reasons. Herbert went viral with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston on a perfectly placed deep ball down the middle of the field. On the other hand, Gabriel turned heads with his efficient performance after the former Oregon quarterback was on the outside looking in on the Browns' high-profile quarterback battle.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Herbert is entrenched as the starting quarterback in Los Angeles, Gabriel is expected to be the third quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart behind Deshaun Watson, the starter, as well as Shedeur Sanders.

Justin Herbert's 65-Yard Touchdown

Justin Herbet LAUNCHES it to Quentin Johnston for a 65-yard TD 🎯



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/h1wr48fiC4 — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

The play was easily Herbert's biggest highlight of the night, showing the potential of the Chargers' offense with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel calling plays in Los Angeles.

Herbert fumbled on the team's first offensive possession, botching the exchange with the running back, but the former Ducks star showed off his trademark arm strength on the 65-yard touchdown to Johnston. Both drives were only two plays long, and Herbert only played in the first quarter, so he wasn't on the field much in the Chargers' preseason finale.

Aug 27, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He completed 2 of 3 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

With the preseason over for Herbert and the Chargers, Oregon fans following the Ducks star will have to wait until Sept. 13 for Los Angeles to open the season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dillon Gabriel Turns Heads

Cleveland's decision to name Watson the starting quarterback was a controversial one, but it didn't seem to phase Gabriel while facing the New England Patriots in the Browns' preseason finale.

Both Watson and Sanders did not play against New England, giving Gabriel the entire first half to lead the Cleveland offense. In the first two quarters, Gabriel completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns. In fact, the Browns scored on the first five drives of the game with Gabriel leading the charge.

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) throws a pass against the New England Patriots during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots were resting a number of key starters, as is typically the case in NFL preseason, but Gabriel's performance is the latest data point in a rather contested quarterback battle in Cleveland. Watson was booed by the home crowd after his performance against the Buffalo Bills in the preseason, but he was still named the starter by the Browns coaching staff.

As a result, trade rumors circulated around Gabriel, and the former Oregon quarterback may have put enough on tape to have more teams interested. Or perhaps Cleveland will want to keep him and move Sanders instead?

Bo Nix Resting in Denver Broncos' Preseason Finale

A key storyline surrounding Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is his return from a broken ankle in the playoffs that effectively ended the team's season.

Aug 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) attempts a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) as guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) defends and defensive end Barryn Sorrell (99) and offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (69) defend in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver plays Minnesota on Friday, Aug. 28, but Nix will not be playing. The Broncos quarterback has appeared in the preseason, completing 6 of 9 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay, putting lingering concerns around his injury to rest.

Nix will be back in action when Denver opens the regular season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14 in prime time on Monday Night Football.

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