During Nike's Investor Day on Tuedsay, Nov. 17, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning played an interesting part in the global sportswear brand's message.

In a video introducing Nike CEO and President Elliott Hill, Lanning contributed his voice to a video featuring a number of Nike athletes, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Caitlin Clark, Christian Yelich, and more. While Lanning never appeared in the video, his voiceover drives the message forward.

Nike CEO and President Elliott Hill | Nike

Dan Lanning at Nike's Investor Day

"You hear that?" Lanning begins as the sound of a ticking clock plays in the background.

"That is your time. Big hand, short hand. Everything at hand. Is it ticking up? Or ticking down? Time to decide, ‘cause they’re ready to call it. They’re coming for your crown. They think it’s time for someone else to have it," Lanning said in the motivational video used to kick off the day for Nike. "Are you going to prove them right? Or wrong? When they say you’re too big, are you going to show them they’re thinking small?" the Oregon coach continued.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill opens the presentation following the brand's newest athlete-led film pic.twitter.com/JVJ7P8Dz6R — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) November 17, 2026

"Think it’s time to tell the truth. This time is yours, and you know exactly how this goes. You’ve been here before. This is muscle memory, folks. Time to turn the doubters into believers. Time to turn the tide, land the blow, sink the dagger. Time to prove you are who you say you are. Who you’ve been and always will be. There’s no time for ‘time will tell.’ Because that time, because that time, is now," Lanning continued.

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The very first video that Nike played feature a number of the brand's athletes joining a zoom call. The video with Lanning's voiceover was used to introduce Hill.

Nike's Full Stride Ahead | Nike

Oregon Ducks and Nike Hand in Hand

As part of Nike's Investor Day, the brand announced its Full Stride Ahead strategy "get closer to athletes and focus resources on the greatest opportunities for long-term growth." Nike makes it very clear that an athlete is anyone with a body, an idea that started with legendary Oregon track and field coach as well as Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman.

Bowerman co-founded the company with Oregon legend Phil Knight, and the Ducks' connection to Nike has been part of the brand since its origins. The legacy of Bowerman is often highlighted by his experimentation with athletic gear, specifically footwear, and the use of a waffle iron when making the soles of running shoes.

Artwork of Bill Bowerman inside Nike World Headquarters, made out of thousands of shoelaces | Charlie Viehl / Oregon on SI

Ahead of its Investor Day, Nike released a number of innovations that continue Bowerman's tradition of experimentation. In addition to multiple new pairs of running and training shoes, Nike unveiled new editions of Nike Mind footwear as well as Tuned Air, the next evolution of Nike Air.

Lanning's involvement in the Investor Day was limited to his voiceover, but it is not the first time that the Ducks coach's voice has been used to spread a powerful message. During the 2025 season, Lanning narrated a public service announcement titled "Give Cancer Hell" in partnership with Knight and the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute.

Oregon and Nike's relationship has also been on display throughout the 2026 football season. The team wore special "Mummy Duck" accessories and cleats for a Halloween game vs. Northwestern, and the Ducks also revealed black "Mummy Duck" gear for the team's road game against Ohio State.

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