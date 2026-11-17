Though the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) have a quick turnaroundas they fight for a chance at the College Football Playoff with a Friday night road game against the Michigan State Spartans, coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media for the first time since his postgame press conference after beating Michigan.

On Monday, Lanning was asked about a moment heading into halftime concerning fifth-year senior wide receiver Evan Stewart.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Comments on Evan Stewart Against Michigan

Lanning, pertinent on not giving away any details, shared a bit about the conversation.

“Yeah, I won't get into the details. I'll just say that football's, in a lot of ways, is like a family. You'll have disagreements at times. He's a passionate player. I'm a passionate coach, and we'll keep that really within us," Lanning said on Monday. "But I know how much he wants to do a good job for this team, for himself personally, and I have expectations that he can create that moving forward.”

Lanning also confirmed that Stewart is expected to play during Oregon's trip to take on Michigan State at Spartan Stadium.

Dan Lanning and Evan Stewart Chat At Halftime Against Michigan

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Originally reported on by the Oregon Sports Network Learfield radio broadcast of the game, the commentators observed that Lanning was having a "conversation" with a player on the field as the team headed for the locker room. That player was Stewart.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart makes a catch under cover from Northwestern defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Coach is still talking to Evan Stewart back at the 38-yard line," said Oregon radio mainstay Jerry Allen. "I have no idea what that conversation is about but sure we'll hear more about it, if they want [it] to be known later in the week. But coach, still coaching back at the 38-yard line. TV waiting and they're finished with their discussion now and coach is headed to TV."

The Oregon radio broadcast noticed Dan Lanning talking to Evan Stewart about something during halftime, would love if someone asked Lanning about it this week. https://t.co/tu7OlKvc52 pic.twitter.com/sViM2o2j6k — kwade (@KwadeSays) November 16, 2026

It also should be noted that after the half, Stewart did not re-enter the game for the Ducks. The receiver ended the game with a single reception for 38 yards which occurred during the first quarter and Oregon's second drive of the game. Stewart currently boasts 36 receptions for 508 yards in the air and four touchdowns on the season so far.

The Ducks Family Brings Passion

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Passionate" exchanges like Lanning described himself and Stewart as aren't new in college football, even for the Ducks. In 2021, former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal went viral on social media for a fired-up coaching moment with then Ducks wide receiver Kris Hutson after Hutson got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that cost the Ducks 15 yards and disrupted an offensive drive in a game against the Arizona Wildcats.

With momentum after Oregon beat the Wolverines in Michigan's first visit to Eugene since 2003 (and second ever visit to Oregon), the pressure still lies on Lanning, Stewart, and the rest of the Ducks to win out if they wish to see the postseason playoffs.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.