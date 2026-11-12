Oregon Ducks Flex Brand Depth With Godzilla Uniforms Ahead of Michigan

For the first time since 2003, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Autzen Stadium. Jumping a whopping seven spots in the College Football Playoff ranking entering Week 10, the Ducks need to win out to keep their postseason dreams alive.

For the historic game, the Ducks are pulling out all the stops with a uniform combination stretching culture and paying tribute to an iconic film monster.

Cornerbacks Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Brandon Finney Jr. model the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their week 10 game at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines. | @goducks on X

The Oregon Duck Godzilla Uniform and Helmet Collaboration

Modeled by cornerbacks Ify Obidegwu, Brandon Finney Jr., and Na'eem Offord, the Ducks will sport the "Fly Era" black, silver, and green jerseys with grey pants and a matte black helmet with black cleats boasting white laces.

The helmet is the true star of the show for the uniform, with a black shiny "O" on the sides of the design, with "Godzilla" on the bottom of the helmet in the back near the neck and "Go Ducks" written in Japanese right about the face guard, which is a silver metallic color.

According to graphic designer and jersey enthusiast Jonah Henderson, the Godzilla collaboration uniform is the fourth time the Ducks have ever worn a black jersey and grey pant combination, and the first time since 2017 an Oregon "O" is on the sides of a black helmet since 2017.

Cornerbacks Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Brandon Finney Jr. model the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their week 10 game at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines. | @goducks on X

The Accompanying DOAF Merchandise Drop

Not only are the Ducks referencing the internationally renowed Kaiju in their helmet and uniform combination, they're also releasing unique gear through their "Ducks of a Feather" NIL merchandise brand.

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The collection includes a "Godzilla vs. Duck Hoodie" ($100), "Kaiju Clash Tee" ($50) and "Godzilla vs. Duck Tee" ($50). The three-piece "Epic Clash" merchandise release features a detailed illustration of The Oregon Duck fighting Japanese media icon Godzilla in front of Autzen Stadium.

These items are the second continuation of the "Toky-O" gear, first released prior to coach Dan Lanning and seven Oregon athletes traveling to Tokyo, Japan, for the "Tokyo Oregon Football Showcase presented by Flight Club."

According to the Division Street press release, this collaboration comes from an agreement between Toho International, Inc. and DOAF. The collection is also available at The Duck Store starting Saturday.

What Fans Should Be Wearing

To accompany the Ducks' uniform design on the field, fans are encouraged to wear a green outfit to Autzen Stadium. Green is the most common color for fans this season, with five games on the calendar (yellow and black come in second with three games each). This game is the last green fan theme of the season.

Cornerbacks Na'eem Offord, Ify Obidegwu, and Brandon Finney Jr. model the Oregon Ducks' uniform combination for their week 10 game at Autzen Stadium against the Michigan Wolverines. | @goducks on X

Uniforms Rooted In Substance

The history of Oregon's uniforms goes hand-in-hand with the Ducks' lasting relationship with sportswear brand Nike. As detailed in GoDucks' documentary "Rooted in Substance", Nike's partnership with Oregon resulted in the company testing its latest technology with the Ducks' athletes while elevating Oregon's brand image (the "O" logo in the 2000s is a great example).

Oregon's uniform selection is a collaborative process with Nike, designers like the father-son duo of Van Horne Designs and Nike designers, Oregon Football Equipment Administrator Kenny Farr, and a board of selected athletes that gives their own input for uniform design and scheduling.

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