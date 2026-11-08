Grading Every Oregon Position Group After Ducks' Win Over Ohio State

For the Oregon Ducks fans who made the trek out east to Columbus, they return to Eugene, overjoyed. The No. 23 Ducks traveled to Columbus and started slowly before scoring 38 unanswered points to upset the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes, 41-28, on Saturday.

With the win, the Ducks keep alive their College Football Playoff dreams with three regular-season games remaining against the Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14), Michigan State Spartans (Nov. 20), and Washington Huskies (Nov. 28).

Now 6-3 overall and looking to take a major jump in the CFP Top 25 rankings on Tuesday, here are the grades for every position group on the Ducks roster in their upset win over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Quarterback: A

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola throws out a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dylan Raiola has arguably one of his best games as the new starting quarterback, looking poised and comfortable in the pocket against the Buckeyes. Raiola threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 25 of 40 passes.

It’s been a remarkable road for Raiola since the struggles of his first career start for the Ducks against the No. 8 UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10. Getting benched ended up being what Raiola needed to grow as a quarterback, as his confidence has only grown since leading the Ducks to a comeback win over his former team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, on Oct. 17.

Running Back: A

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. scores a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' running game made key plays in their second-half shellacking of the Buckeyes. Dierre Hill Jr.’s 48-yard touchdown run to extend the Ducks' lead to double digits early in the third quarter helped set the tone for a strong second-half performance.

Hill finished with 13 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns, one of his best performances of the season. For a running game that has gone through its lows this season, Saturday was a step in the right direction.

Wide Receiver: A

Nov 7, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a one hand touchdown as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Dominick Kelly (24) defends during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dakorien Moore led the way for the Ducks' wide receiver group, finishing with seven receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. With Saturday’s performance against the Buckeyes, Moore has now surpassed his receiving total from his sophomore season and has doubled his touchdown total.

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For a Ducks squad that’s taken its hits at wide receiver throughout this season with recent injuries to Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan, Moore has really stepped up for Oregon’s offense, something they look to carry into the final three regular-season games.

Offensive Line: A-

Once a major concern for the Ducks, the team’s offensive line continues to improve at the right time, and that showed on Saturday in Columbus against the Buckeyes. The Ducks' strong offensive line performance helped Oregon get out of an early 14-0 hole in the first quarter.

Defensive Line: A

The Ducks' defensive line was dominant against the Buckeyes as they created pressure on Ohio State quarterback Luke Fahey, frustrating him at times. While the Buckeyes found success at the beginning of the game on the ground with Bo Jackson, the Ducks' defensive line gathered themselves and put together a strong second and third quarters to shut out the Buckeyes.

Linebackers: B+

Oregon Ducks defensive back Koi Perich (3) and linebacker Devon Jackson (9) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Devon Jackson, as he has done throughout the season, led the Ducks' linebacker group in the win over the Buckeyes. Jackson was among the top leaders for the Ducks' defense finishing with eight tackles with three of them going for a loss.

Dylan Williams and Jerry Mixon also made an impact for the linebacker group, playing a role in the Ducks' strong showing in the second and third quarters.

Secondary: A+

Oregon Ducks defensive back Devin Jackson (22) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks' secondary left the Buckeyes' star wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, visibly frustrated throughout the game. Devin Jackson’s interception before halftime proved to be a momentum-changing play for the Ducks, helping them take the lead, something they never gave back.

Special Teams: A

Down 14-3 in the second quarter, the Ducks got creative on special teams, a play, according to Lanning, they’ve been practicing since fall camp. With their season on the line and trailing by double digits, the Ducks pulled off the play in their own territory as Teitum Tuioiti took the direct snap and connected with Matayo Uiagalelei on a 30-yard pass.

The trick play on special teams set up a touchdown later in the drive by Dierre Hill, as it was this bold call by Lanning that was the beginning of the Ducks' 38-0 run.

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