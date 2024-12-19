Ducks Digest

Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?

With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?

Ally Osborne

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel hands off the ball to running back Jordan James during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
6. "Heroes" Uniform with Black vs. Illinois

No. 1 Oregon Ducks “Stomp Out Cancer: Heroes” uniform combination for their match-up vs. No. 20 Illinois. Credit: @goducks on
No. 1 Oregon Ducks “Stomp Out Cancer: Heroes” uniform combination for their match-up vs. No. 20 Illinois. Credit: @goducks on “X” (formerly Twitter). / No. 1 Oregon Ducks “Stomp Out Cancer: Heroes” uniform combination for their match-up vs. No. 20 Illinois. Credit: @goducks on “X” (formerly Twitter). / Credit: @goducks on “X” (formerly Twitter).

For their ranked matchup against the top 20 ranked Illinois, Oregon is repping a familiar combination based on the “Stomp Out Cancer: Heroes” uniform designed by Sauphia Lanning and the Lanning family.

Modeled by offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., this uniform features the yellow “Stomp out Cancer” jersey with black and multi-colored details based off art drawn by the Lanning family. The jersey is paired with black pants, black undergarments, yellow gloves , and the cleats are not shown, but most likely are yellow. Oregon will use the “Stomp Out Cancer: Heroes” black winged helmets with multicolor details representing the many different cancer battles.

Ally Osborne
A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

