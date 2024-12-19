Ranking Oregon Ducks Nike Uniforms: Best In College Football 2024?
With the regular season behind them, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks finished with a historic 13-0 record and a playoff berth. However, another historic part of their season was in the uniforms they wore, dubbed "Generation O." So, which Nike combination faired the best for the flock?
6. "Heroes" Uniform with Black vs. Illinois
For their ranked matchup against the top 20 ranked Illinois, Oregon is repping a familiar combination based on the “Stomp Out Cancer: Heroes” uniform designed by Sauphia Lanning and the Lanning family.
Modeled by offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., this uniform features the yellow “Stomp out Cancer” jersey with black and multi-colored details based off art drawn by the Lanning family. The jersey is paired with black pants, black undergarments, yellow gloves , and the cleats are not shown, but most likely are yellow. Oregon will use the “Stomp Out Cancer: Heroes” black winged helmets with multicolor details representing the many different cancer battles.
