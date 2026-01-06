Oregon Safety Aaron Flowers Opens Up On Rematch With Indiana

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, where they’ll look to advance to their first national championship since 2015. After falling to the Hoosiers in Eugene on Oct. 11, the Ducks have rallied off eight straight wins, and their defense has complemented the play of Oregon's high-powered offense.

Coming off a dominant defensive performance in their 23-0 Orange Bowl win over the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders, Oregon’s defense looks to continue its dominance against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers. There have been many players on Oregon’s defense who have helped lift Oregon to the CFP Semifinal round.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

One of those players is freshman defensive back Aaron Flowers, who has collected 64 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one interception. Here’s what Flowers said about the upcoming Peach Bowl matchup against the Hoosiers, where the Ducks look to avenge their one loss of the season.

What Aaron Flowers Said

Oregon defensive back Aaron Flowers celebrates as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On How Defensive Play Has Changed Since Loss to Indiana:

“I feel like we just don’t make as much mental mistakes. We just have a better game plan for each game now than we did last time we played them,” said Flowers.

Getting Redemption On Indiana:

“I mean, we’re just super hungry. This is a good opportunity for us to just try to just get-back. That loss felt horrible, especially at Autzen,” said Flowers.

What the Indiana Loss Taught the Ducks:

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs with the ball against a diving tackle attempt by Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) during the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“I mean, that game just showed us that before the game, we were undefeated. That game really taught us a lot. We thought we couldn’t get beat. We finally got beat by a really good team. That opened our eyes, made us learn a lot of stuff that we didn’t know we had to improve on,” said Flowers.

MORE: Curt Cignetti Speaks Candidly On Oregon Ducks Playoff Rematch

MORE: Oregon's Three Most Impactful Transfer Portal Departures

MORE: Oregon Freshman Brandon Finney Turns Heads With Comments After Orange Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Defensive Gameplan vs. Indiana:

“I feel like just our game plan, really. I feel like we have a better game plan now than we did last game. Last game, I feel we weren’t prepared as much for some plays as we are for this game,” said Flowers.

Transition From Redshirt to Starter:

“I feel like just I’ve developed better mentally and physically. I feel like I’m ready to play in college now. Over the course of the season, I improved a lot. I’m still not where I need to be at. I feel like overall my progression has grown a lot through this season,” said Flowers.

Peyton Woodyard's and Dillon Thieneman's Impact on Oregon's Defense:

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard scores off an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Peyton, he brings a lot, just range. He’s really smart, really vocal leader. Great tackler. I play super comfortable playing out there with him,” said Flowers.

“Zach, he’s a man of the game, knows every position. He knows star, safety, dime safety, and field safety. He’s really quick, really good man coverage. I feel like he can bring a lot to the team,” Flowers continued.

Thieneman's Leadership On Defense:

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

“I mean, he helped us a lot. He’s the leader of our defense, basically. I mean, I look up to him a little bit. He’s going to be a high draft pick. I want to do the same thing he wants to do. I feel like the communication, the way he role models, coming here a super early, leaving here super late, studying the playbook, I feel like he does a lot for our defense,” Flowers said.

Recommended Articles