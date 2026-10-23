Concerning Trend for Oregon Ducks Offense Comes to Light Before Illinois Game

Picture this: it's halftime for the Oregon Ducks in their previous game against Nebraska. As fans jeered at the offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, while the Cornhuskers led by seven points and Oregon could only squeak out 50 total offensive yards.

Sure, the Ducks were able to turn the ship around in the fourth quarter with several shining plays from junior quarterback Dylan Raiola (including a last-second touchdown pass to senior tight end Jamari Johnson to seal Oregon's victory), but the majority-sputtering Oregon offense felt eerily similar to the one that lost against UCLA 17-15.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Brock Thomas (12) throws a pass during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recent Statistics Show Dropping Success For Oregon Ducks Offense

Ahead of their Oct. 24 game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road, some recent statistics looking at Oregon's offense shows some room for concern as coach Dan Lanning stressed in his pregame media availability that the Ducks are in the mindset of: "Every day is a new evaluation."

CFBquant.com, a website focused on the statistics side of college football, posted a round-up of Power Four conference offensive and defensive units behind led under new play-callers through week 7. Though Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton went from a projected No. 28 spot in the country to No. 4 in the country currently based on his teams' output, the Oregon offense is a completely different story.

Mehringer, who was projected by cfbquant.com as the No. 32 offensive coordinator entering the season, fell father than any other fresh coordinator on the list, dropping 66 spots to No. 98. This is a drastic change for Oregon, as now-Kentucky coach Will Stein clocked in a No. 9 ranking from his 2025 regular season results.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Brandon Smith (26) carries the ball during the second half against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (7) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By The Numbers For Oregon's Offense

To add to this descent in ratings for Mehringer, FOX Sports analyst Chris Fallica (The Bear) also shared a few metrics regarding Oregon's offensive struggles on X while breaking down his notes entering week 8.

"Oregon is averaging just 24.0 yards per drive vs P4 teams, only Stanford is worse (23.7). 18.5% of the Ducks drives vs P4 teams have ended in a turnover, only Oklahoma is worse (20.0%)...," Fallica said in his post.

When looking at the Ducks' overall numbers this season, though there's struggles on the passing side, Oregon leaning on their run game also is yielding less than ideal results. Prior to their game on the road against the Fighting Illini, the Ducks are No. 100 in the nation for yards per rush (3.6) and No. 114 for rush yard per game (109.8).

This makes sense when thinking of Oregon's UCLA loss, where the previously-proven success of running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. combined for less than four yards per carry during that head-turning loss.

It's also worth noting that not only was that tandem rushing duo tempered down due to a fumble from the backs in the second quarter of the UCLA loss, but the offensive line continues to struggle for Oregon (especially in the tackle position), creating less and less coverage and gaps for backs to run.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 17, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Future Of Oregon's Offense

Though these numbers illustrate what many Oregon fans may be feeling after watching the Ducks' games against UCLA and Nebraska, its also important to note Lanning's stance when asked after the UCLA game is he's considering a play-caller change for his offense.

"We have to definitely evaluate the game first. Go back and look at it. We didn't have success on offense, so I think you have to look at all things, right? You have to look at all things. Was it the calls? Was it the way we operated in practice? Certainly wasn't the way we operated in the games, but everything has to be up for evaluation," Lanning said after the Ducks lost to UCLA.

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