Dan Lanning Gets Real on Oregon Ducks Recent Discipline Struggles

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks enter their Week 3 home matchup against the Portland State Vikings in a place few expected to be in when they entered the season as one of the top national championship contenders.

However, following their stunning 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater in Week 2, the Ducks have suffered the consequences of their slow start, which also included trailing by double digits in the first half of their season opener against the Boise State Broncos.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While slow starts have contributed to the Ducks entering Week 3 at 1-1, a lack of leadership and discipline from a team that returns several starters from last year may also have resulted in Oregon’s recent struggles. During Monday’s press conference, Ducks coach Dan Lanning discussed whether Oregon has shown a lack of discipline through the first two weeks of the season.

“Well, when penalties hurt you one week and they hurt you the next week, I think that’s an indicator that we’re not resolving a problem. You know, when our guy jumps offside in one game and then turns around and jumps offside in the next game, his level of focus isn’t where it needs to be, right?” Lanning said.

“A lot of things can contribute to that, but it has to be better. And that being said, there’s going to be aggressive penalties within games. There’s things that we can coach better, right? Some of those happened at times, like the facemask grab by Finney. That’s kind of a fluke deal that happens, you know.”

“But to have an offside on a fourth-and-1 when you spend extensive time on it. That’s inexcusable. Freshman jumping offside on a short-yardage situation, you know, in a new environment, first road game. Sometimes that’s going to happen, but you have to be able to overcome those circumstances. Ultimately, we can’t have that. We can’t be penalized like that and expect to have great success,” Lanning continued.

What to Expect From Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Vikings

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing a team like the Portland State Vikings from the FCS should help the Ducks regroup and fix their discipline and leadership issues that have hurt them through the first two weeks of the season.

With the talent they have on their roster, the Ducks, of course, even with a 1-1 record, still have the opportunity to right the ship and make the College Football Playoff, along with winning their first national championship in program history. Discipline and leadership, however, are the key for the Ducks if they hope to achieve that goal.

Even after the loss to Oklahoma State, reaching the CFP and winning a national championship is still attainable. The Ducks look to prove it with a strong performance against the Portland State Vikings on Friday night at Autzen Stadium.

“We have the capability to be good. We have good enough players. We have good enough coaches. I haven’t coached them well enough. I haven’t done a good enough job, so I know I can do better. So that’s where it starts,” Lanning said.

“And guess what? If I do better, I bet this team gets better, right? And if the team gets better and we play like we’re capable of playing, then we could have a team that could be pretty good. But it doesn’t matter unless we focus on today. Let’s stop worrying about tomorrow. Let’s stop worrying about the end of the season. Let’s worry about today.”

While several games on the Ducks' schedule will determine if Oregon achieves those goals, including road matchups against the No. 12 USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7), Portland State is the first focus.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for how the Ducks perform against the Vikings on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, expect an Oregon group focused and determined to play consistent football. The Ducks and Vikings kick off at Autzen Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

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