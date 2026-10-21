Dan Lanning Gets Real About Oregon Ducks Quarterback Competition For Illinois Game
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The Oregon Ducks (93-2 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) are on the road after two straight home games to face the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium, and there's still question marks surrounding who will start at quarterback for Oregon.
Though senior Brock Thomas led the Ducks into their Autzen Stadium 17-14 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, his poor performance led to junior Dylan Raiola getting tapped into the fourth quarter to help put a jolt into a lackluster offense.
Dan Lanning Comments on Quarterback Situation
During his weekly pregame press conference, coach Dan Lanning assured that even though Raiola put up 11-18 with 59 yards and a touchdown in the air during that one quarter appearance to clinch the win, there's still more road ahead for determining the true leader for Oregon while senior starter Dante Moore continues to sit out after a concussion against USC.
"There's always competition in positions, right?" Lanning said. "There's always competitions in positions. Obviously, it's funny; the week before, you guys were wondering why did I take so long to switch to Dylan, right?'
For Lanning and crew, there's an emphasis on looking beyond just the production in-game, but also measured research of the quarterbacks during the prior weeks' practices to determine which quarterback is the most ready to lead, a fact Lanning shared in 2025 when explaining why Thomas earned his spot as Moore's backup.
"There's a body of work that happens between Monday and Friday that is used to evaluate that. Brock the week before went 11- for-15, and you can say, oh, the first series, he threw two incomplete passes," Lanning said.
Settling Into The Duck Offense
Lanning also argued that the prolonged replacement of Raiola for Thomas against Nebraska was in an effort to allow Thomas to get acclimated to Oregon's offense. To be fair to Lanning's point, Thomas (and Oregon's other quarterbacks) are continually pressured due to issues on Oregon's offensive line (tackles specifically), so being able to adjust to the earlier-folding pocket and make quick decisions is a tall order (and one of the reasons Raiola performed so poorly against the UCLA Bruins).
"Why didn't you switch him right then? If we switched every time somebody made a mistake, right? We'd have a lot of switches within ball games. That's just not the way it works. Players have to have an opportunity to get in a rhythm. Brock wasn't in a rhythm. We weren't effectively moving the ball. But it was a tight game, right?" Lanning said.
Lanning is likely referencing Raiola's three turnover against the UCLA Bruins, which led to the former Cornhusker being swapped out for Thomas in the fourth quarter.
"And we felt like ultimately protecting the ball was going to lead to an opportunity to have success," Lanning added. "He had protected the ball better in the week, similar to what I said in my previous conference here Saturday after the game."
What About Dante Moore?
Ruled as "out" against the Cornhuskers last week, Moore's status will be updated when the Ducks release an availability report on Wednesday before facing Illinois.
Until game day, Lanning and crew will continually evaluate in practice, as Thomas and Raiola likely battle for the coveted starting job.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.