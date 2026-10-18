Oregon Ducks Official Injury Report Causes Concern Against Nebraska

The Oregon Ducks are hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday evening, and the official availability report has confirmed that Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart will not be playing for Nebraska.

With fellow Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan still out with a broken foot, Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore becomes the featured target for quarterback Brock Thomas, who is reportedly starting over quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks are 3-2 after losses to UCLA and Oklahoma State, and a third loss to Nebraska would effectively eliminate Oregon from College Football Playoff contention. Oregon's starting quarterback Dante Moore has not played since suffering a concussion in the Ducks' win over USC, an injury that sent Moore to the hospital before traveling back to Eugene, Oregon, with the team.

Raiola came in of relief of Moore during the USC game and led the Ducks to a win over the Trojans, but Raioa's appearance against UCLA was a different story. Raiola was benched in favor of Thomas in the fourth quarter, and the former third-string quarterback is expected to be thrust into a starting role against the Cornhuskers on Saturday.

Oregon Ducks Availability Report

Out

Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver

Dante Moore, quarterback

Evan Stewart, wide receiver

Aaron Flowers, defensive back

Simeon Price, running back

Brayden Platt, linebacker

Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman

Game Time Decision

Dave Iuli, offensive lineman

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Matthew Johnson (55) and offensive lineman Dave Iuli (74) walk on the field after a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska Cornhuskers Availability Report

Out

Jamir Conn, defensive back

Rex Guthrie, defensive back

Larry Miles, wide receiver

Kahmir Prescott, defensive back

Riley Van Poppel, defensive lineman

Jase Reynolds, linebacker

Jacob Bower, linebacker

Gabe Moore, defensive lineman

Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Betting Odds

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are favored over Nebraska by 6.5 points. The Ducks' moneyline odds sit at -250 before kickoff while Nebraska's odds are +205.

The points total is set at 51.5 points as a relatively low-scoring game is expected in Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks' struggles on offense are not limited to the quarterback position, and Lanning spoke about potential changes being made to the Oregon offense after losing to the UCLA Bruins.

Oregon quarterback Brock Thomas looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Everything's being evaluated. I wouldn't reveal anything that we would do different. Doesn't give us any advantage from that standpoint. But there's a lot of pieces. It's really easy to point in one spot. I'd say that. I wear it, right," said Lanning.

“Our whole staff wears it. Our whole team wears it. Every one of us has opportunities to improve. But yeah, there's going to be some changes. There's going to be some differences in in the way that we operate and what we do, and there already is, and the way we've operated this week. But as far as revealing like how we'll do that, what things will look like, I'm not going to share that with you guys.”

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.