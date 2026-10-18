Oregon Ducks Official Injury Report Causes Concern Against Nebraska
In this story:
The Oregon Ducks are hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday evening, and the official availability report has confirmed that Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart will not be playing for Nebraska.
With fellow Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan still out with a broken foot, Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore becomes the featured target for quarterback Brock Thomas, who is reportedly starting over quarterback Dylan Raiola.
The Ducks are 3-2 after losses to UCLA and Oklahoma State, and a third loss to Nebraska would effectively eliminate Oregon from College Football Playoff contention. Oregon's starting quarterback Dante Moore has not played since suffering a concussion in the Ducks' win over USC, an injury that sent Moore to the hospital before traveling back to Eugene, Oregon, with the team.
Raiola came in of relief of Moore during the USC game and led the Ducks to a win over the Trojans, but Raioa's appearance against UCLA was a different story. Raiola was benched in favor of Thomas in the fourth quarter, and the former third-string quarterback is expected to be thrust into a starting role against the Cornhuskers on Saturday.
Oregon Ducks Availability Report
Out
Jeremiah McClellan, wide receiver
Dante Moore, quarterback
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Aaron Flowers, defensive back
Simeon Price, running back
Brayden Platt, linebacker
Trent Ferguson, offensive lineman
Game Time Decision
Dave Iuli, offensive lineman
Nebraska Cornhuskers Availability Report
Out
Jamir Conn, defensive back
Rex Guthrie, defensive back
Larry Miles, wide receiver
Kahmir Prescott, defensive back
Riley Van Poppel, defensive lineman
Jase Reynolds, linebacker
Jacob Bower, linebacker
Gabe Moore, defensive lineman
Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Betting Odds
According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are favored over Nebraska by 6.5 points. The Ducks' moneyline odds sit at -250 before kickoff while Nebraska's odds are +205.
The points total is set at 51.5 points as a relatively low-scoring game is expected in Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks' struggles on offense are not limited to the quarterback position, and Lanning spoke about potential changes being made to the Oregon offense after losing to the UCLA Bruins.
“Everything's being evaluated. I wouldn't reveal anything that we would do different. Doesn't give us any advantage from that standpoint. But there's a lot of pieces. It's really easy to point in one spot. I'd say that. I wear it, right," said Lanning.
“Our whole staff wears it. Our whole team wears it. Every one of us has opportunities to improve. But yeah, there's going to be some changes. There's going to be some differences in in the way that we operate and what we do, and there already is, and the way we've operated this week. But as far as revealing like how we'll do that, what things will look like, I'm not going to share that with you guys.”
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.