The 2026 Oregon Ducks are one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten Conference. And now the Ducks are closing in on a berth to the Big Ten Championship game.

Beating Washington on Nov. 28 greatly boosts Oregon's chances to make the Big Ten title showdown and can position the Ducks to return to the College Football Playoff for the third straight season.

This sudden surge got one former national champion winning quarterback comparing Oregon to a similar power that made a late run: The 2025 Miami Hurricanes.

Danny Kanell Likens Oregon to 2025 Miami

Oregon’s Brandon Smith celebrates after a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Count 1993 national champion winning quarterback for Florida State Danny Kanell as one seeing visions of the 2025 Hurricanes out of the 2026 Ducks.

"Oregon is this year's Miami. Forgotten and left for dead in the middle of the season, and now nobody wants to see them," Kanell posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

But that's not the only bold prediction from Kanell, adding "If the Ducks get in, don't be shocked when they make a run all the way to the title game."

Miami took two losses early in the 2025 campaign, and eventually got left out of the ACC title game. The Hurricanes watched Duke pull the stunner and claim the conference title. However, Miami still landed in the 12-team playoff field, then took down Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss before falling to eventual national champion Indiana.

Are Shades of 2025 Miami Surfacing Out of Oregon?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) rolls out against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That Miami team trusted a transfer quarterback and past SEC star in Carson Beck. Then rode the big plays of true freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney. Miami also leaned into a deep backfield featuring Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown.

Much like that Hurricanes team, Oregon is trusting a former five-star and transfer to galvanize the Ducks. Except quarterback Dylan Raiola never emerged as the week one starter. Plus he needed to operate this offense amid the scary concussion from quarterback Dante Moore on Sept. 26 vs. USC. Raiola later endured the rough stretch of losses against UCLA and Illinois, which left many across the nation writing off Oregon as a playoff contender.

But Raiola has since played mistake free following coach Dan Lanning and Oregon's decision to sever ties with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Oregon discovered a new star too in running back Brandon Smith, who has delivered an 82 and 121-yard performance during the play-caller change to Jay Johnson.

Oregon's offense doesn't have an impact freshman like Toney. But wideout Dakorien Moore presents similar size and a near-identical skill set as a versatile weapon. But Oregon also is strengthened in the trenches with a veteran-led defensive line. Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is the "Rueben Bain" for the Ducks as the top pass rusher. While defensive tackles Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington help free up Uiagalelei on defense.

Oregon's College Football Playoff Path Looking Higher

Michigan State’s Kenny Soares Jr., left, sacks Oregon’s Dylan Raiola during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon now owns a 62 percent chance of making the 12-team field, per the Allstate Playoff Predictor.

The Big Ten endured quite the tailspin on Nov. 21 that helped Oregon's chances. UCLA falling in triple overtime to Michigan, plus Indiana losing to Washington certainly helped Oregon's case.

Still, the Ducks are not quite in the CFP yet.

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