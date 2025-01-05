Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Draw 21.1 Million Viewers in Rose Bowl, College Football Playoff
The Oregon Ducks fell in the Rose Bowl to the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-21 on Wednesday. It was not the ending to the season the Ducks wanted, as Oregon came into the game with a 13-0 record and Big Ten Championship. Ohio State got their revenge from their 32-31 defeat at Autzen Stadium in October.
The rematch in the Rose Bowl was one of the most anticipated games of the college football season and drew the most television eyeballs of any college football game this season with 21.1 viewers, ESPN announced. The alternate feed led by Pat McAfee on ESPN2, drew 2.4 million viewers, which was the most viewed “AltCast” ever.
Oregon vs. Ohio State Rose Bowl Draws 21.1 Million Viewers
The Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Oregon averaged 21.1 million viewers on New Year’s day. It was the most watched college football game since last season’s national championship between Washington and Michigan, which drew an average of 25 million viewers. The Rose Bowl had more viewers than the previous game on Jan. 1 between Texas and Arizona State, which averaged 17.3 million viewers.
Not only was the Rose Bowl the most watched college football game since the title game last year, it was also the most watched non-NFL sporting event since the National Championship Game. It drew more eyeballs than the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Championships, the NBA Finals, World Series, and The Masters.
MORE: Nick Saban Upset With Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff Path vs. Ohio State
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Takes Blame For Loss To Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Peyton Manning Addresses Bo Nix's Future With Denver Broncos, Sean Payton
The 21.1 million that tuned into Ohio State vs. Oregon were most likely not expected such a one-sided affair. Ohio State took the lead so quickly, ESPN hadn’t yet switched their feed over from the prior game between Arizona State and Texas. Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was in the end zone just one minute into the game.
Buckeyes Dominate In Front Of Whole Country
Before many had even watched a play of the Rose Bowl, Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had already waltzed his way into the endzone to give Ohio State a 7-0 lead. By the middle of the second quarter, the game was essentially already over after a Treveyon Henderson breakaway rushing touchdown. The Buckeyes led 34-0 with 8:47 to go in the second quarter.
Oregon tried to rally and had a chance to make it interesting late in the third quarter as they got the ball down 34-15. However, they quickly punted the ball back to Ohio State who promptly scored another touchdown. Oregon made the score look a bit more respectable at the end with the 41-21 final, but it was a complete domination from the Buckeyes.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Out vs. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Land 5-Star Offensive Tackle Jackson Cantwell Over Georgia, Missouri?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson's Classy Move With Ohio State's Will Howard After Defeat