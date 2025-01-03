Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Ready To Lead? 'Heisman Finalist' Says Receiver Tez Johnson
With quarterback Dillon Gabriel running out his eligibility after the 2024 season, many Oregon Duck fans may be wondering who will be the next quarterback to lead the Ducks. Look no further than sophomore Dante Moore.
The Detroit, Michigan native and four-star transfer for UCLA came back to Oregon after his freshman year with the Bruins. Oregon has always been on Moore's mind, as he originally committed to the Ducks during his high school career. During Oregon's 2024 season, Moore has taken up second team reps, only appearing on the field during the Oregon State, Washington, and Michigan State games in a limited capacity.
However, Moore's teammates are claiming this Duck is going to fly next year as a starter.
"He'll be a Heisman finalist next year. 100%. Next year," senior wide receiver Tez Johnson said during a recent Rose Bowl media availability.
A bold claim, but Johnson stayed firm on his statement while talking further about Moore and the younger athletes rising in the Duck program. Johnson also described a "no-look, 60-yard bomb" Moore threw during practice for the Rose Bowl to which he described Moore walking away from the throw like "Steph Curry."
"It's something you ain't seen yet," Johnson said. "That boy can throw a ball like no other. I've never seen nothing like it. He's so ready. He's so ready to play. You can just tell. Like, we can put the two's in practice and they go out there and look just like the ones. You don't have a fall off. The standard that the first group has for the entire team - it's a waterfall. It goes from the ones, the twos, the threes. You don't see a single fall off."
Oregon was defeated by Ohio State 41-21 on Jan. 1, ending the Ducks' hopes of a National Championship for the 2024-25 college football season. However, in three seasons with coach Dan Lanning at the helm, Oregon has improved each season. It looks like Lanning could have Gabriel's successor ready to go.
Johnson isn't the only Duck speaking highly of Moore as the future of the Oregon program. Just look to Moore's mentor with the Ducks: senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
"I think it was an easy transition because he's been here a bunch, and everyone knows him really well. But like I said, Dante is my dude, and he's a special dude," Gabriel said.
Gabriel's work with Moore, especially given Gabriel's veteran status in the college space, sets Oregon up for success in the near future. Moore's talent could have awarded him a starting job at several universities. However, Moore's willingness to stay and learn is something Gabriel credits as a shining point for the young quarterback.
"Yeah, I think more than anything, he believed in Coach Lanning and the program that he was building and the people that are already here and the track record of the people he brings in or brought in," Gabriel said. "I think Dante is right where he needs to be. He wanted to come here in the beginning and no he's able to get right back here."
The Ducks entered the Big Ten Conference with a bang in 2024, winning the Big Ten Championship. It is comforting to know that Oregon is secure in their quarterback situation with so much transfer portal turmoil at the position.
"Dante has just been a great friend of mine, my roommate on away games and even our home game hotels. But just that relationship has continued to grow. You appreciate a guy who pushes you in practice and the throws he makes and the plays he makes on a day-to-day basis, it allows us to push one another, but also a guy who's played the game in real time and his knowledge and being able to sit back there and now taking a different perspective, you appreciate that," Gabriel said.
