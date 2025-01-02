What Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Ryan Day Said After Beating Oregon Ducks in Rose Bowl
It was a completely one-sided affair from kick-off in favor of the Ohio State Buckeyes, one of the best first halves of football that has ever been played in the Rose Bowl's history. Ohio State senior quarterback Will Howard and his offense could do whatever they wanted through the air, on the ground, it didn't matter.
Howard had 269 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the first half alone while leading the Oregon Ducks heading into the halftime locker room, 34-8.
As for Ohio State's running attack, senior running back TreVeyon Henderson and junior running back Quinshon Judkins found day light in the open field over and over again. The duo put together 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries for the Buckeyes in the victory.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave acknowledgment to his offensive coordinator Chip Kelly who called up a scheme that hit the Ducks' defense right in the mouth from the get-go, allowing a total of 500 Buckeyes' offensive yards. Kelly is very familiar with Oregon being the head coach there in Eugene from 2009-12 and winning the 2012 Rose Bowl over the Wisconsin Badgers, 45-38.
"Yeah, I thought Chip (Kelly) called a great game. I thought the whole offensive staff worked hard to put the plan together. But ultimately it comes down to the players putting it on the field... I think sometimes in this game coaches get too much attention... I thought they really put it on the field and we came out aggressive... But I thought Chip called an aggressive game and certainly had a big smile on his face after."- Ohio State's Ryan Day on Chip Kelly
Oregon's secondary had a very tough time containing the speed of Ohio State's wide receivers like senior Emeka Egbuka and freshman Jeremiah Smith in coverage. Smith became the first Ohio State freshman in program history to have five games with 100+ receiving yards in a season.
"Jeremiah (Smith) is his own person. And I think the way that he's come in from the get-go, he had a look in his eye he wanted to make an impact as a freshman... And he's earned the respect of the teammates, not because of his ability. You guys see his ability, but to me it's the work ethic every day... His maturity, physically, emotionally and mentally has allowed him to play like this."- Ohio State's Ryan Day on Jeremiah Smith
The Oregon offense looked the most confused and lost they've been all season. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel was having trouble surveying the field and looked timid when throwing the ball down the field at times. The Heisman Trophy finalist's final numbers of 299 passing yards and two touchdowns plus zero interceptions on 29-for-41 completions don't dictate the truth to his final college football game. He ended up being sacked a total of five times for a total of -43 yards.
Ohio State's defensive line seemed to stuff the Oregon running game every play, only allowing 13 total rushing yards in the first half. Oregon running back Jordan James went into the locker room during the first half with an unknown injury. Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon and defensive end Jack Sawyer led the charge with a combination of 13 tackles and four sacks.
"Cody (Simon) will tell you just what he brings every day. He brings a hard hat and a lunch pail and goes to work, and it's showing late in the season. He's playing a lot of great football. He's a big reason we won today.- Ohio State's Ryan Day on Cody Simon
"I can't say enough about Jack (Sawyer) as a leader, as a person. He really stands for what it means to be a Buckeye, and to see him playing at a high level, he's the heart and soul of the front."- Ohio State's Ryan Day on Jack Sawyer
Oregon is now 0-3 against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. Overall, the Buckeyes hold a commanding lead in the all-time history between these two programs at 10-2. He has the utmost respect for what Oregon coach Dan Lanning has been able to accomplish this season.
"I think that we believe that when we're executing at a high level, that we can play with anybody in the country. And so we have a lot of respect for Oregon. We have a lot of respect for Coach Lanning and his staff and his players. I think they're a very, very good team and well coached. We knew we had to be at our best today."- Ohio State's Ryan Day on Oregon
No. 8 Ohio State will now play the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10 with a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Oregon's undefeated season comes to an end with a 13-1 overall record but the Ducks can still boast a Big Ten Conference title in just their first season with the league.
