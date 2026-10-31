Oregon Ducks Find An Unexpected Answer in Brandon Smith

Running back Brandon Smith benefited the most from Oregon’s (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) roster shakeup this week, exploding for 82 yards and what proved to be the go-ahead touchdown in the Ducks’ 34-26 win over No. 20 Northwestern (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten).

The true freshman stepped up with starting running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. sidelined for the second half, hauling in all four of his targets for 32 yards in the air, for 114 yards from scrimmage.

Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola and wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith helped to ignite a rushing attack that saw Oregon rush for just 30 yards in the first half. His consistency out of the backfield allowed Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola to come alive in the second half, as well.

The junior signal caller finished the afternoon with 336 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard heave to wide receiver Dakorien Moore to put Oregon up 34-26 with 10:24 remaining.

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon running back Jordon Davison makes a catch against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore, who has caught more passes over the last two games than any other Big Ten wide receiver, caught seven receptions for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Smith entered the game with just 22 carries for 114 yards, including a career-best 85 yards against Portland State, and a touchdown.

Oregon erased a 20-6 deficit under new offensive coordinator Jay Johnson to finish with 441 total yards at an average of 7.5 yards per play.

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks outscored the Wildcats 21-6 in the second half, with Raiola clinching the game late with an 18-yard first down on a broken play to tight end Jamari Johnson, who closed out his afternoon with two catches for 25 yards and a 17-yard touchdown.

Oregon’s offense got off to a disastrous start, but the Ducks eventually found their groove and kept their Big Ten championship hopes mathematically alive for one more week.

Honorable Mention: Quarterback Aidan Chiles Proves Unflappable

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles takes a snap from center Jackson Carsello against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles lived up to the billing, putting the Wildcats on his back.

Chiles connected for 22-of-38 attempts for 281 yards and a 64-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Griffin Wilde. But his damage was done mostly on the ground where the senior posted a career-high 93 yards to lead the team.

It was the Oregon defense, however, that got the best of Chiles in the end. The Ducks front seven, which was uncharacteristically quiet for the first three quarters, woke up with the game on the line.

Oct. 31, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks defensive back Peyton Woodyard makes a stop against the Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt and nose tackle D’Antre Robinson each sacked Chiles in the fourth quarter, as did outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei and defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who combined for a sack.

On the back end, safety Koi Perich, cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. and inside linebacker Jerry Mixon paced the Oregon secondary with a team-high seven tackles apiece.

The win is certainly a relief for Lanning and the Ducks, who faced questions this week after the dismissal of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and the likely loss of quarterback Dante Moore for the season (concussion).

The celebration must be short-lived, however. Oregon travels to Columbus next week for a heavyweight showdown versus No. 2 Ohio State at the Horseshoe.

His five-yard touchdown run now gives him a rushing score in all eight games this season, surpassing former Wildcat running back Noah Herron’s seven-consecutive games with a touchdown in 2004.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.