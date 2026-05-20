Oregon Ducks Battling Ohio State For Five-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit

The race for class of 2027 defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is turning into yet another recruiting showdown between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, and coach Dan Lanning is making sure Oregon remains firmly in the mix.

The five-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon in California has quickly become one of the most heavily pursued recruits in the country.

Ranked as the No. 3 player in California and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2027 class according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Fakatou’s recruitment has become a national battle involving Oregon, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas and Georgia.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 6-6, 275 pounds, Fakatou already looks like a future college star. After reclassifying from the 2028 cycle, the multi-sport athlete is accelerating his path to the college level while attracting attention from nearly every powerhouse program in the nation.

Dan Lanning’s Personal Push Keeping Oregon Alive

Even as Ohio State continues to hold momentum in the recruitment, Oregon has stayed heavily involved because of the consistent relationship-building from Lanning and the Ducks’ staff.

Fakatou recently revealed that Oregon has recruited him harder than any other school, pointing specifically to the communication from Lanning himself.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Their whole recruiting department always reaches out,” Fakatou told Rivals. “Coach Dan Lanning FaceTimes me every week. The fact that the head coach is calling me every week is something special.”

“Coach (Ryan) Day does that, too, but he’ll do it every other week.”

That hands-on involvement has become one of the defining themes of Oregon’s pursuit.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches his players in the rain during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For elite recruits, hearing regularly from position coaches is expected. Hearing constantly from the head coach is different. Lanning has built Oregon’s recruiting identity around relentless communication and relationship-building, and Fakatou’s recruitment is becoming another example of that approach.

Oregon’s Recruiting Advantage For Marcus Fakatou

One of Oregon’s biggest recruiting advantages is the potential path to early playing time for Fakatou.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are expected to lose several veteran defensive linemen following the 2026 season because of NFL Draft declarations and expiring eligibility. With Fakatou arriving earlier than originally expected after reclassifying, there could be immediate opportunities available along Oregon’s defensive front.

Lanning has repeatedly shown a willingness to play young talent early if players are ready. Oregon’s recent recruiting success along the defensive line also reinforces that vision.

The Ducks already hold commitments from various highly touted 2027 defensive prospects, including Cameron Pritchett, Rashad Streets and Zane Rowe. Oregon also signed highly regarded defensive linemen Anthony Jones and Tony Cumberland in the 2026 class.

Adding a player like Fakatou would elevate that group even further and potentially help Oregon sustain the defensive success that has defined the program in the Dan Lanning era.

Willamette’s Tony Cumberland, center, runs into the end zone against Sheldon. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State Still Presents Oregon’s Biggest Challenge

While Oregon continues pushing aggressively, Ohio State may still have the edge entering the next phase of the recruitment.

The Buckeyes have long been viewed as a top contender largely because of defensive line coach Larry Johnson and Ohio State’s history of developing NFL defensive linemen.

Coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are assembling another elite recruiting class and have made Fakatou a priority target as they reshape the future of their defensive front.

Notre Dame is also firmly in contention after making a strong impression during recent visits, while Texas and Georgia remain dangerous SEC challengers.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Still, Oregon’s combination of geographic proximity, early playing opportunity and Lanning’s direct involvement keeps the Ducks squarely in the battle for one of the nation’s most important defensive recruits.

The Ducks have yet to land a commitment from a 5-star recruit in the 2027 cycle: will Fakatou be their first?

With an official visit to Eugene scheduled for June 12, Oregon may soon have its biggest opportunity yet to swing momentum back in its favor.

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