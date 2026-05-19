Oregon Hosting Highest Ranked In-State Edge on Recruiting Visit

The Oregon Ducks will be hosting one of the top ranked class of 2027 recruits from the state of Oregon this summer in edge rusher Josh Christensen.

Josh Christensen Sets Official Visit With Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Christensen is a 6-6, 250 pound edge rusher out of Lake Oswego, Oregon. He rated as a three-star recruit. Christensen is ranked as the No. 116 edge rusher in the country and the No. 5 overall class of 2027 recruit in the state of Oregon per 247Sports.

He was offered by Oregon back in April of this year and now has an official visit secured. Christensen took to social media to announce the news.

“Oregon OV!” Christensen posted on his X account. “June 12th-14th.”

Lake Oswego is just under a two hour drive to Eugene so it will be a quick trip down for his visit.

Oregon’s 2027 Recruiting Class Ranked 3rd in Big Ten

Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks 2027 recruiting class current has 12 commits. Rivals ranks this class No. 10 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten conference. Here is their complete top 10.

1. Texas A&M Aggies

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

3. Oklahoma Sooners

4. USC Trojans

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6. Miami Hurricanes

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

8. Florida Gators

9. LSU Tigers

10. Oregon Ducks

Oregon will be paying each of the two Big Ten teams ranked above them (USC and Ohio State) a visit during the 2026 regular season. The Ducks go to Los Angeles to play the Trojans on Sept. 26 and then go to Columbus to face Ohio State on Nov. 7.

There’s a possibility that recruits visiting USC and Ohio State during those weekends will also have Oregon on their list.

Defensive Players Have Thrived Under Dan Lanning

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (99) takes the field for a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Dan Lanning has been the coach of the Oregon Ducks since the 2022 season. He has an overall record of 48-8 with a Big Ten conference championship and two appearances in the College Football Playoff. Under Lanning, the Ducks have had 31 players selected in the NFL Draft from 2023-2026. Out of these 31 are 15 defensive players.

Defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, safety Dillon Thieneman, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez were all first round picks in their respective drafts. All three of them finished their collegiate football careers playing for Lanning.

Lanning has a defensive coaching background, which was highlighted in his time with the Georgia Bulldogs as their defensive coordinator from 2019-2021. The Bulldogs defense in Lanning's last year there in 2021 was arguably the best defense in college football history. They allowed the fewest points in the country, letting up just 10.2 a game. This dominant defense led the Bulldogs to a national championship victory.

A few months later when the 2022 NFL Draft rolled around, there were five Georgia defensive players selected in the first round.

As a defensive player, playing for Dan Lanning has shown to pay off in the long run.

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