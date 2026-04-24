One Oregon Ducks Player Still Waiting to Hear His Name Called

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillion Thieneman were the two former Duck stars who heard their names called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night.

Sadiq was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 16 overall pick in the draft while Thieneman was taken by the Chicago Bears at No. 25 overall. Oregon has now had one first-round pick in the last seven NFL Drafts, and much of that is credited to Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his ability to develop his players into NFL products.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman is selected by the Chicago Bears as the number 25 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the first round in the books, there is one top prospect for the Ducks that could’ve been selected on Thursday night but will have to wait to hear his name called until Friday night. Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon remains the top Oregon player still awaiting his NFL Draft selection.

Emmanuel Pregnon's Impact On Oregon's Offensive Line Last Season

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several NFL teams entering the second round are still in search of an offensive lineman, and Pregnon would be considered a great addition entering the 2026 season. Before transferring to the Oregon Ducks for the 2025 season, Pregnon had two previous stints with the Wyoming Cowboys and the USC Trojans to begin his college career.

Despite being with Oregon for only one season, Pregnon played a key role in helping the Ducks have one of the top offensive lines in college football last year. Pregnon played a role not only in the efficient pass protection for Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore but also in leading the Ducks' offensive line, which guided the team to their second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Ducks made a run to the CFP semifinals at the Peach before falling to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22.

Pregnon's Strengths As An Offensive Lineman

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes Pregnon so special as an offensive lineman is his consistency in pass protection. Pregnon is one of the offensive linemen in college football who, during his career with Wyoming, USC, and Oregon, allowed very few sacks. In his one season with the Ducks, Pregnon allowed just one sack in 15 games.

His consistency as an offensive lineman makes him one of the top offensive line prospects heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and expect him to hear his name called very early on in the second round. Other top offensive linemen still available entering the second round include Chase Bisontis from Texas A&M.

According to ESPN Matt Miller’s Day 2 draft predictions, Pregnon is projected to be selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 54 overall pick. Pregnon would thrive as a crucial piece to a Super Bowl contender's offensive line or could be a key addition to an NFL team that is one offensive line piece away from getting back on track. Wherever Pregnon is selected, his potential is through the roof as an NFL offensive line prospect.

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