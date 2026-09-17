Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Final Preview and Prediction

Oregon first stepped onto the field at Autzen Stadium this year ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason poll and daydreaming about the program’s first national championship.

Two weeks later, the Ducks return home to play host to Portland State, with more questions than answers surrounding a team coming off a historic loss to Oklahoma State.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up before facing the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The winless Vikings (0-3, 0-1 Big Sky) arrive in Eugene having faced a gauntlet to start the season with contests against UC Davis, San Diego State and North Dakota. Friday’s road tilt versus the Ducks doesn’t promise to offer much relief from Portland State’s daunting early-season schedule.

The Ducks have won all six of their matchups against the Vikings, including an 81-7 victory during Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s second season with the program. For context, the Ducks have outscored Portland State 366-49 in those games or an average of 52.8 points.

Friday’s matchup might not be so much about winning big, but rather correcting some of the issues that have hobbled the Ducks before Big Ten play begins eight days later at No. 12 USC.

Cleaning Up the Mistakes

A successful evening in Eugene doesn’t necessarily have to end with another 52-point blowout.

The key will be to correct some of the detrimental habits developed by the Ducks in the season’s first two weeks. So far this year, Oregon has struggled on fourth down, rung up an uncharacteristic number of penalties and was exposed for potential “tells” that tip off opposing defenses to run or pass plays.

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison carries the ball prior to square off against Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Officials have flagged the Ducks 17 times in two games for 156 yards. Their 8.5 penalties per contest are well above the roughly five penalties that Lanning’s squad averaged the past two seasons.

“When penalties hurt you one week and they hurt you the next week,” Lanning said. “I think that’s an indicator that we’re not resolving a problem.”

While it’s not time to hit the panic button on Oregon’s fourth-down inefficiencies, there is a growing cause for concern for a team that has failed to convert any of its six opportunities through games against Boise State and Oklahoma State.

The Ducks also spent the week attempting to iron out the potential tells that Oklahoma State claimed Moore and the offensive line were revealing.

According to Oklahoma State players such as linebacker Tate Romney, Moore stutters his feet before a snap differently depending on a run or pass play.

“It just shows me as a player that, you know, I have things that I need to fix,” Moore said.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the quarterback’s struggles against the Cowboys cannot definitively be traced to Oklahoma State’s film study, but it’s something that must be addressed in the Ducks’ Hatfield-Dowlin training facility, especially before heading to Los Angeles to face the Trojans.

“We were noticing earlier in the week that their offensive line had tendencies that helped us key into the run or pass, and a couple of areas we could take advantage of,” Romney said. “Our D-line was really keyed into that, so it was a big advantage for us.”

Romney’s confession could be bad news for Portland State if the work put in by Moore and the Ducks pays dividends on Friday.

“We’ve been…practicing, you know, our asses off,” Moore said of this week’s preparations.

What to Watch From Oregon

Keep an eye out for which version of Moore will show up on Friday, the quarterback who threw for a career-high 372 passing yards versus Boise State or the one who was sacked four times by Oklahoma State.

Despite any struggles last week, Oregon is averaging 32.5 points per game and lines up against a Vikings team that is surrendering 43.7 points and 465 yards per game.

Jan. 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore hands off to running back Dierre Hill Jr. prior to facing the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That could benefit the Ducks’ rushing attack, which has yet to have a 100-yard rusher this season. Running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. have combined for 223 rushing yards, with Davison at 113 yards and Hill at 110 on the ground.

If Oregon can work out some of its issues, Friday night could very well be the game where the Ducks get their running attack in gear, which in turn will open up throwing lanes for Moore.

Prediction and Betting Odds

Oregon (1-1) enters the game as 57.5-point favorites (-108), per DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 67.5 points.

The Ducks will win comfortably, but anyone taking the over might sweat a bit.

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei dives for the goal line after intercepting a tipped pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Portland State has scored at least 20 points in all three of its games. Lanning’s squad has scored 34 and 31 points in its first two games, but we’ve yet to see the Ducks’ offense operating at full throttle.

Prediction: Oregon walks out of Autzen Stadium on Friday with a 55-13 victory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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