Oregon’s Jordon Davison Takes Accountability After Ducks’ Slow Start

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks’ 34-27 win over the Boise State Broncos only featured 25 carries and 119 rushing yards of their 497 yards of total offense in week one.

Heading into a road test against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the run game is a key offensive area that fans are looking at the Ducks to improve in.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) rushes during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s leader in rushing touchdowns from 2025, running back Jordon Davison showed he’s still a touchdown machine with his score in the season opener. He also took accountability, acknowledging his missed block and admitting he needed to be a stronger voice on the sideline.

Davison spoke to the media on Tuesday about where the backfield is looking to improve in Week 2 and the different challenge that Oklahoma State poses from when they played a season ago.

Everything Jordon Davison Said

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) breaks a tackle during the second half against Boise State Broncos defensive back Roman Tillmon (22) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Leadership's Response to Adversity:

“I feel like we did a good job. Could have been better. Just hearing more voices and staying more positive, especially, I feel like I could have been a bigger voice on the sideline, just a bigger motivator.”

Running Behind Offensive Lineman Ziyare Addison:

“Ziyare is a hell of a player. He works his tail off, and he's gonna be a great player. I love running behind him.”

Playing Oklahoma State in the Heat:

Oregon’s Jordon Davison, left, stiff-arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during the second quarter Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“They're a great team. We got to go in there with our head on strong, just ready to go in there and play a good team. And the heat, it's a factor, but just hydration and taking care of our bodies, just being able to prepare our bodies for the heat. It's just like another environment thing. So, the game is all that matters.”

Response From the Running Backs:

“Oh, very confident. We we're heading in the right direction. Feel like us as a room left a couple opportunities just being one tackle away from breaking a long one. So just breaking more tackles and creating explosives in the run game was a big emphasis over the weekend.”

Approach From the Team After 2025 Meeting vs. Oklahoma State:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, like you said, it's a whole different team, a whole new roster. I believe they have like 90 new players, so we we're not in that mindset of, ‘Oh this is gonna be like last year.’ We're in a mindset of we playing a really good team and a really good coach.”

Lessons From the Slow Start:

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just everybody doing their job. I know I had missed the block early in the game, so I was kind of just beating myself up early in the game. But just being able to start fast – that's one of our emphases of becoming a elite offense, just starting fast, just staying ahead of the chains and not being behind the chains.”

What He Can Work on Moving Forward:

“Just breaking, like I said, breaking that extra tackle, being able to make that one guy miss, using offhand punch, and just working on knee drive, just driving my legs out tackles.”

How Tight End Jamari Johnson Opens Up Opportunities:

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's elite players everywhere. So. we just got to get everybody to ball in their own ways and just being able to block for each other and create these pluses for each other. We take pride in that.”

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