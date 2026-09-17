How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland State: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks have little to no margin for error moving forward if they want a shot at the College Football Playoff. Following a dramatic road upset versus an unranked Oklahoma State team that ended with Cowboys fans storming the field and the goalposts coming down in Stillwater, the Oregon Ducks, who once were the No. 2 team in the nation, now have just a 1.2 percent chance of making the national championship game per ESPN’s College Football Index.

There is no question Oregon has something to prove moving forward and a chip on its shoulder after the loss in Stillwater. But luckily for Oregon, the Ducks have one more nonconference game on their schedule that should give them the flexibility to figure out what went wrong in a game-day situation and essentially regain some of their confidence back before beginning their actual Big Ten slate against the No. 12 USC Trojans.

The stub where the goalpost used to be is pictured after a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The process likely won’t be easy as the Ducks try to reestablish themselves as a legitimate candidate for a national championship. For Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, it starts with the little things.

“This week has been, you know, a great thing for us because we've been attacking every single day, trying to win the day, find our mistakes at practice," said Moore. "Sometimes redoing the play over again, pausing that period to communicate, talk as a team. And I kind of feel like that's just huge. We're just finding little details because little details can turn to big things.”

Oregon will have a real game opportunity to fix those little things on Friday. The Ducks will host Portland State back home at Autzen Stadium for their final nonconference matchup of the season, giving Oregon one more chance to put together a complete performance before the stakes immediately get higher in Big Ten play.

How to Watch:

Date: Friday, September 18

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Autzen Stadium — Eugene, Oregon

TV: Big Ten Network

Fans can stream the matchup via the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com, or through live TV streaming platforms carrying Big Ten Network such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for Portland State at Oregon:

Spread: Oregon -57.5 (-108) | Portland State +57.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 67.5 (Over -112 | Under -108)

Moneyline: N/A (Not listed on DraftKings due to FBS vs. FCS point spread)

Preview:

On paper, Friday night should be an easy win for Oregon. The betting odds certainly back that up, with DraftKings setting the Ducks as 57.5-point favorites. Oregon is coming off an upset loss to Oklahoma State, while the Vikings enter Autzen Stadium at 0-3 after opening their season against a brutal stretch of two FCS top-10 teams and two FBS opponents.

The Ducks should have every opportunity to run through Portland State, especially with the added incentive of coming out with no mercy following a closer-than-anticipated win over Boise State in Week 1 and the upset loss in Stillwater.

But for Oregon, this is about far more than a win or even points it can put on the scoreboard. It is about cleaning up the obvious mistakes that have taken over social media following the loss to Oklahoma State and proving that the Ducks can play a disciplined, complete game from start to finish.

A pack of defenders bring down Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon has been its own worst enemy at times through the first two games. Penalties, missed assignments, fourth-down failures, communication issues and costly turnovers have continued to put the Ducks in situations they cannot afford once Big Ten play begins.

Oregon has committed 17 penalties for 156 yards through the first two games and went 0-for-6 on fourth down.

One of the biggest developments in Stillwater was the attention surrounding Moore's pre-snap tendencies.

Film breakdowns following the loss pointed to a potential run-pass giveaway in Moore's stance, with his feet appearing more parallel on run plays and staggered when Oregon was preparing to pass. Oklahoma State reportedly picked up on those tendencies during its preparation. That is the type of detail Oregon needs to clean up against Portland State, and the Vikings should give the Ducks the opportunity they need to clean up mistakes like that.

The Vikings have struggled defensively through the opening three games of the season, allowing 43.7 points and 465 total yards per game. They have also allowed 205 rushing yards per game, giving Oregon an opportunity to establish a ground game that has been missing early this season. The Ducks are averaging just 104.5 rushing yards per game through two games, making Friday a chance for Oregon to get its backs involved and build some momentum on the ground before conference play begins.

Freshman running back Jayden Limar breaks away for a touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks host Portland State in the Ducks’ season opener Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, the passing game has shown some potential. Quarterback Dante Moore is averaging 284.5 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and no interceptions through the first two games. Oregon should have plenty of room to take advantage of a Portland State defense that has allowed 260 passing yards per game.

But the Vikings are not coming into Autzen with nothing to offer.

Quarterback Gabe Downing has started the last two games for Portland State and has already recorded career highs in completions, passing yards and touchdown passes this season. The Vikings are averaging 260.3 passing yards per game, which ranks 21st in the FCS.

Oregon is 6-0 all-time against Portland State and dominated the Vikings 81-7 the last time the two teams met at Autzen Stadium in 2023.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with that type of dominance, the biggest test for Oregon might not show up on the scoreboard. Instead, it will be about Oregon looking like the team everyone expected it to be before the season started.

A confident team is a dangerous team, and Oregon needs to find some of that confidence again. That starts with doing the little things right, playing clean and executing. If Oregon can do that, the score should take care of itself.

Friday night gives the Ducks one final opportunity to get everything cleaned up before the margin for error gets even smaller against USC and the rest of the Big Ten.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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