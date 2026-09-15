Liverpool welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield with a place in the Carabao Cup fourth round at stake, and the visitors are particularly desperate to score a rare victory on the Reds’ patch.

Spurs’ record on the red half of the Mersey is dire, with their last triumph at Anfield arriving at the end of the 2010–11 season. They’re winless on their previous 11 visits and have won just eight times at Liverpool’s venerated home.

The Reds have won this competition more than any other club, with an 11th League Cup success their target this term. With conquests of the country and continent unlikely despite their recent transfer splashes, Andoni Iraola should embrace the domestic cups in his first season at the helm.

Spurs, meanwhile, would just love a goal. Since putting five past Charlton Athletic in the previous round, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have failed to score in three consecutive outings and are one of two Premier League teams yet to find the back of the net.

Here’s how supporters can tune into the Carabao Cup third round tie.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Tottenham Kick Off?

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Anfield

Anfield Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Tuesday, Sept. 15 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Andy Madley

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham on TV, Live Stream

Those tuning into Tuesday’s cup tie in the United Kingdom certainly aren’t shy of streaming options. This fixture is available to watch on free-to-air television via ITV1 and STV. Sky Sports are also broadcasting the contest, and it will be shown on their Main Event and Football channels.

Paramount+ is the only streaming avenue in the United States, while DAZN and fuboTV are providing coverage in Canada.

If you’re watching the cup tie from Mexico, Disney+ and ESPN3 are your two options.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico ESPN3 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player

What’s Next for Liverpool, Tottenham?

Spurs are goalless in the Premier League. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham’s quest to score a Premier League goal continues against the similarly troubled Aston Villa on Saturday evening, with the Lilywhites playing host. Iraola takes his Liverpool side to his old stomping ground the following day, as Bournemouth welcome the Reds to the Vitality Stadium.

Then comes an extended international break, which means two weekends without Premier League soccer.

The winner of Tuesday’s tie will doubtless tune into the fourth round draw taking place after Wednesday’s ties. Fourth round games are scheduled to be played in the week commencing Oct. 26.