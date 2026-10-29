Oregon Ducks Finally Get Positive News On Injury Report Ahead of Northwestern

A major storyline heading into the Oregon Ducks matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini was the receiver availability. Four of the Ducks’ five leading receivers missed the 21-10 upset loss in Champaign.

Oregon also played without key depth in the trenches, including offensive linemen Immanuel Iheanacho and Kawika Rogers, as well as defensive lineman Matt Johnson.

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) scores a touchdown during the second half against UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks received some positive news in terms of potential offensive reinforcements coming in the first injury report before facing the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats at Autzen Stadium. Receivers Evan Stewart, Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton are no longer listed, as well as Rogers, after they all missed the recent loss.

Below are all of the players listed as out and questionable. This is the first of four required injury reports from the Big Ten, which start three days ahead of the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Oregon Ducks’ Injury Report vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Defensive Back Aaron Flowers

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Defensive Lineman Matthew Johnson

Offensive Lineman Trent Ferguson

Offensive Lineman Dave Iuli

Questionable

Offensive Lineman Immanuel Iheanacho

Dan Lanning Provides Notable Injury Updates

Oregon coach Dan Lanning cleared the air on multiple injuries during his Wednesday press conference. In addition to Johnson and Iheanacho missing the Illinois loss, offensive lineman Dave Iuli has dealt with injuries throughout the season and has appeared limited.

“Yeah, so Matt is having surgery. He's going to be down for us, right? Same for Dave,” Lanning said. “Now he's been fighting through it, battling through it. Thought he might have some availability last week and was dressed for the game. He's been really tough, but the reality is he just wasn't able to perform, so he has surgery as well. Manny is back practicing with us. We feel like we could have him back by the end of this week.”

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Dave Iuli (52) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

So, the good news is that Iheanacho could see the field again against a ranked Northwestern team. However, he is questionable on the first injury report. On the other hand, Iuli and Johnson’s confirmed absences will leave Oregon lacking numbers in the trenches.

Lanning also responded to a question on Monday after defensive back Na’eem Offord, who exited the game against the Fighting Illini. Offord is another player not on the first availability report.

“Yeah, he's just a little banged up,” Lanning said. “He's gonna be fine though.”

Of course, the biggest injury news for Oregon has been the revelation that quarterback Dante Moore isn’t expected back in 2026.

“I’m not anticipating him being back this season. No,” Lanning stated on Monday.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore sustained a concussion on a hard hit in the second quarter against the USC Trojans in Week 4 and hasn’t played since. Lanning’s mentioned his inclusion in Oregon practice but didn’t shut down the potential for his return until Monday night.

“Really got clarity for us this past week for him, and I think if it was up to Dante in any shape way, he would want to be out there playing for the guys, but unfortunately, it's not really up to Dante. It's not really up to me,” Lanning said.

“But for him to be out there on the field for us right now, that's not going to happen,” he later added. “And he's communicated that to some of his teammates. Obviously, that's made news a little bit today.”

Lanning made it clear that “he’s not choosing” to sit out, hinting that it’s medically related.

Oregon Ducks’ Receiver Availability

Sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore was the only one of the Ducks’ five leading receivers in 2026 to suit up against Illinois. Moore notched nine receptions for 70 yards, as freshmen Hudson Lewis and Gatlin Bair saw increased action amid absences.

The broadcast confirmed that Hampton and Lott didn’t travel with the program after the final injury report revealed they were out. Immediately after the loss, Lanning was curt when answering a question about whether their absences on the road had to do with disciplinary action.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Really, just going to focus on the guys that were here on the trip today,” Lanning said. “I anticipate having those guys back next week.”

He reiterated the same message when asked about Stewart, who’s missed the last two games.

“I anticipate having him back,” he said again.

None of Stewart, Lott or Hampton remained on the first injury report against Northwestern, indicating Oregon’s receiver room will be close to full strength. Jeremiah McClellan continues to be out after breaking his foot in warmups ahead of the Week 3 win over the Portland State Vikings.

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