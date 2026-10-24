Oregon Receivers Don’t Travel to Illinois in Ducks Loss

CHAMPAIGN – The Oregon Ducks’ first drive against the Illinois Fighting Illini seemed like they found the offensive spark they’ve been searching for en route to a quick 7-0 lead.

But after that score at the 11:17 mark in the first quarter, Illinois limited the Ducks to just one field goal for the remainder of the first half. Entering the fourth quarter, Oregon trails 14-10.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks out to the field after taking a time out late in the second half in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s number of available offensive playmakers got slimmer entering the game, with four receivers listed as out on the availability report.

Two of those receivers – true freshmen Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott – did not travel with the program to Champaign, per the broadcast.

Oregon Ducks Receivers Not With the Team

Lott and Hampton were late additions to the availability report, listed as out on Friday.

Oregon’s depth continued to diminish with the two freshmen out, and the already struggling offense experienced difficulty moving the chains. The Ducks were already missing receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Evan Stewart.

McClellan – who made the trip, along with quarterback Dante Moore, who continues to be sidelined after a concussion sustained on Sept. 26 – broke his foot during warmups before a game against Portland State in Week 3.

The fifth-year receiver Stewart missed the 17-14 win over Nebraska in the previous outing and remained out against Illinois. Lott notched three receptions for 23 yards vs. the Cornhuskers, while Hampton is up to 18 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Offensive Production Continues to Struggle

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Messiah Hampton (15) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon finished with 230 yards of offense in the first half against Illinois, including 134 on the ground and 96 passing yards. Outside of sophomore Dakorien Moore, the Ducks missed four of their top five wide receivers in receiving yards this season.

Moore tallied 42 yards on five receptions in the first half. Tight end Jamari Johnson added 18 yards on three receptions, but the Ducks went without any passing touchdowns in the first half. Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola finished with 96 yards on 13-for-20 passing after two quarters.

Raiola needed to lean more heavily on young receivers, such as Lott, Hampton and Hudson Lewis, during the final drive against Nebraska in the prior game.

“We’re really confident,” Raiola said. “We won’t roll out there any guys who we are not confident in and that’s our entire room. We’re all confident that they’re going to make plays when we need them to.”

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lewis recorded two receptions for 19 yards through the third quarter against the Illini. Transfer receiver Iverson Hooks also saw his first receptions since Portland State with the four receivers out.

The running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. highlighted the first half, but only combined for 17 carries. Davison punched in the first touchdown and provided a 32-yard run later in the first half, while 41 of Davison’s 66 first-half rushing yards came on one long rush.

The Ducks’ offense, however, didn’t come out of halftime with much of a spark. A three-and-out followed an Illinois touchdown on the first drive of the second half to have Oregon’s postseason hopes hanging on by a thread.

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