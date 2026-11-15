Oregon's Potential Paths to Big Ten Title, College Football Playoff
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The No. 16 Oregon Ducks picked up a much-needed win over Michigan on Saturday, although the next two games will also be must-win games in order for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks to reach the College Football Playoff without quarterback Dante Moore.
A Big Ten Championship would give Oregon an automatic berth into the 12-team playoff, but an at-large bid is not yet out of the picture for the Ducks. Oregon does not control its own destiny as teams ranked ahead of Lanning and company would have to lose in order for the Ducks to climb into the top 11. The 12th spot in the CFP is reserved for the highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion, often ranked outside of the top 12.
So, here are the potential scenarios in which Oregon makes the field.
Big Ten Championship
Oregon has three losses (Oklahoma State, No. 4 UCLA, and Illinois), and with two conference losses, the path to the Big Ten Championship Game is narrow for the Ducks.
UCLA can clinch its spot with a win over Michigan. Indiana can also clinch its spot, but the Hoosiers need a number of results to fall in their favor, including an Oregon loss to Michigan State which would eliminate the Ducks entirely.
As a result, the first path for Oregon to reach the conference title game requires both Indiana and Iowa losing one of their final two games. In that case, the Ducks face UCLA, unless chaos hits Bruins coach Bob Chesney and his team.
If UCLA does lose its last two games of the season, Oregon could reach the conference title game despite losing to the Bruins in the regular season. UCLA owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Oregon, but if UCLA, Oregon, and Iowa are all tied at the end of the year, the Ducks get the nod thanks to conference opponent win percentage.
At-Large Bid
No. 14 Houston and No. 11 Kentucky lost over the weekend, and both are going to drop when the CFP Selection Committee reveals its newest rankings on Tuesday. As a result, the number of teams ahead of Oregon will decrease, but the Ducks have a few road blocks in their way despite being the highest-ranked three-loss team.
Firstly, No. 15 Iowa sits directly ahead of Oregon with only two losses. The Hawkeyes finish the season with Illinois and Nebraska, so if the Ducks are going to leapfrog Iowa, it likely needs to happen soon. Oregon's season ends with Michigan State and Washington, meaning neither team will have a chance to pick up another ranked win.
As a result, if the Ducks' resume is not better than Iowa's now, will it be better by the time the CFP field is set? The Hawkeyes' resume did take a hit over the weekend with Michigan and Wisconsin losing, two of the better wins under Iowa's belt.
However, Iowa is not the only team that could block Oregon from the CFP. No. 10 BYU is six spots ahead of the Ducks as it currently stands, and the Cougars could miss the Big 12 Championship game if it features No. 2 Utah and No. 13 Texas Tech. Now upsets are bound to happen before the season ends, but if the Big 12 gets three teams into the field, Oregon's chances of reaching the postseason are likely impacted negatively.
No. 13 Wake Forest continues to win, and the ACC Championship Game is currently looking like it will be a rematch between the Demon Deacons and No. 7 Miami. How would the CFP Selection Committee look at that rematch, especially if Wake Forest loses and ends the year with only two losses, both coming to the same top-10 team?
No. 8 Tennessee or No. 9 Indiana losing would aboslutely help Oregon, but teams ranked inside the top five are unlikely to fall entirely out of the 12-team field with two weeks remaining in the season.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Georgia
2. Utah
3. Alabama
4. UCLA
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas
7. Miami
8. Tennessee
9. Indiana
10. BYU
11. Kentucky
12. Texas Tech
13. Wake Forest
14. Houston
15. Iowa
16. Oregon
17. South Carolina
18. USC
19. Ole Miss
20. Ohio State
21. LSU
22. Missouri
23. Arizona
24. Boise State
25. Oklahoma State
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.