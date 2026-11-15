Oregon's Potential Paths to Big Ten Title, College Football Playoff

The No. 16 Oregon Ducks picked up a much-needed win over Michigan on Saturday, although the next two games will also be must-win games in order for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks to reach the College Football Playoff without quarterback Dante Moore.

A Big Ten Championship would give Oregon an automatic berth into the 12-team playoff, but an at-large bid is not yet out of the picture for the Ducks. Oregon does not control its own destiny as teams ranked ahead of Lanning and company would have to lose in order for the Ducks to climb into the top 11. The 12th spot in the CFP is reserved for the highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion, often ranked outside of the top 12.

So, here are the potential scenarios in which Oregon makes the field.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Championship

Oregon has three losses (Oklahoma State, No. 4 UCLA, and Illinois), and with two conference losses, the path to the Big Ten Championship Game is narrow for the Ducks.

UCLA can clinch its spot with a win over Michigan. Indiana can also clinch its spot, but the Hoosiers need a number of results to fall in their favor, including an Oregon loss to Michigan State which would eliminate the Ducks entirely.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) and wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) celebrate the victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a result, the first path for Oregon to reach the conference title game requires both Indiana and Iowa losing one of their final two games. In that case, the Ducks face UCLA, unless chaos hits Bruins coach Bob Chesney and his team.

If UCLA does lose its last two games of the season, Oregon could reach the conference title game despite losing to the Bruins in the regular season. UCLA owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Oregon, but if UCLA, Oregon, and Iowa are all tied at the end of the year, the Ducks get the nod thanks to conference opponent win percentage.

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No. 14 Houston and No. 11 Kentucky lost over the weekend, and both are going to drop when the CFP Selection Committee reveals its newest rankings on Tuesday. As a result, the number of teams ahead of Oregon will decrease, but the Ducks have a few road blocks in their way despite being the highest-ranked three-loss team.

Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks on late during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Firstly, No. 15 Iowa sits directly ahead of Oregon with only two losses. The Hawkeyes finish the season with Illinois and Nebraska, so if the Ducks are going to leapfrog Iowa, it likely needs to happen soon. Oregon's season ends with Michigan State and Washington, meaning neither team will have a chance to pick up another ranked win.

As a result, if the Ducks' resume is not better than Iowa's now, will it be better by the time the CFP field is set? The Hawkeyes' resume did take a hit over the weekend with Michigan and Wisconsin losing, two of the better wins under Iowa's belt.

However, Iowa is not the only team that could block Oregon from the CFP. No. 10 BYU is six spots ahead of the Ducks as it currently stands, and the Cougars could miss the Big 12 Championship game if it features No. 2 Utah and No. 13 Texas Tech. Now upsets are bound to happen before the season ends, but if the Big 12 gets three teams into the field, Oregon's chances of reaching the postseason are likely impacted negatively.

No. 13 Wake Forest continues to win, and the ACC Championship Game is currently looking like it will be a rematch between the Demon Deacons and No. 7 Miami. How would the CFP Selection Committee look at that rematch, especially if Wake Forest loses and ends the year with only two losses, both coming to the same top-10 team?

No. 8 Tennessee or No. 9 Indiana losing would aboslutely help Oregon, but teams ranked inside the top five are unlikely to fall entirely out of the 12-team field with two weeks remaining in the season.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Utah

3. Alabama

4. UCLA

5. Notre Dame

6. Texas

7. Miami

8. Tennessee

9. Indiana

10. BYU

11. Kentucky

12. Texas Tech

13. Wake Forest

14. Houston

15. Iowa

16. Oregon

17. South Carolina

18. USC

19. Ole Miss

20. Ohio State

21. LSU

22. Missouri

23. Arizona

24. Boise State

25. Oklahoma State

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