How the Oregon Ducks Can Make the College Football Playoff After Rankings Jump

The then-No. 23 Oregon Ducks came into their pivotal Big Ten Conference road matchup against the then-No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7 with their College Football Playoff lives on the line.

Down 14-0 at the end of the first quarter at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, it was a much different play-calling approach after that under analyst Jay Johnson's new offensive direction. An unexpected fake 30-yard punt-turned-pass on fourth down in the second quarter seemed to be the turning point, leading to 38 unanswered points in the Ducks' 41-28 comeback effort.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson looks on as the Ducks warm up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the second release of the College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) has now moved up seven spots to No. 16. That was the biggest jump of any team in the country this week, and the Ducks are the top-ranked program with three losses this year.

Their resume includes victories at the No. 18 USC Trojans, at No. 20 Ohio State, and at home against the No. 24 Boise State Broncos. Two of their three losses came at the hands of the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at home and the No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys on the road.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon's Trail to Big Ten Championship, College Football Playoff Berth

The Ducks are still alive for a College Football Playoff berth for the third straight season. Multiple scenarios need to occur in order for coach Dan Lanning's group to make the trip to the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 5.

Oregon wins out

UCLA wins out

USC beats the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 14

No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Wisconsin Badgers each lose one more game

Oregon would face UCLA for the Big Ten title if this were to come to fruition, as they win the three-way tie with Indiana and Ohio State based on the combination of head-to-head and common opponents.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Since firing former offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer on Oct. 25, the Ducks have averaged 418 total yards of offense and 37.5 points against two ranked opponents. This high-octane offensive group can potentially sneak into the College Football Playoff field as an at-large team, but they simply can't lose any of their three remaining regular-season contests.

ESPN's College Football Playoff Predictor gives the Pacific Northwest program a 32 percent chance if they finish 3-0 in the regular season, but don't receive an invite to the Big Ten title game. An 18 percent chance if they fall in the Big Ten Championship and don't end up with the conference's automatic bid.

Oct 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) warms up before a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Health Status of Teitum Tuioti, Jordon Davison

Oregon's star senior outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti will miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to a severe left knee injury suffered during the fourth quarter at Ohio State, Lanning announced to the media on Nov. 9.

The Ducks are also dealing with standout sophomore running back Jordon Davison being on a week-to-week basis with a lower-extremity injury he experienced against Northwestern on Oct. 31.

Thankfully, junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan made his return to action against the Buckeyes after being out since Sept. 18, when he broke his foot in the pregame warmups before the Portland State Vikings bout.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks to pass the ball during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan Switches Starting Quarterback Before Oregon Matchup

According to On3's Pete Nakos, the Michigan Wolverines will start true freshman quarterback Tommy Carr over sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood against Oregon this upcoming Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Ducks host coach Kyle Whittingham's unit at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, which can be viewed on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.